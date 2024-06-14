Major reshuffle in the offing

Vijayawada: A major reshuffle of the bureaucrats in the state is on the cards. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who assumed charge on Thursday evening not only signed on five files as promised during the poll campaign but gave a glimpse of his changed style of functioning. Soon after assuming charge, Naidu held a brief meeting with the HoDs, where he made highly critical statement saying that he was upset to see how some bureaucrats had gone off the track in the last five years.

Naidu said since 1995 when he first became the Chief Minister, he had highest regard for the IAS officers as they used to strictly follow the rules. But unfortunately, the system got derailed in the last five years and some had behaved in a different manner. In the meantime, several IAS and IPS officers who were said to be close to the previous chief minister and acted as per the directions of the YSRCP bosses and were shifted from their duties by the Election Commission during the polls came to the CM block and wanted to meet Naidu.

But Naidu refused to meet them.



When he saw some officials who were close to the previous government in the first row of the HoDs’ meeting, he closed the meeting in less than five minutes saying that he does not have time now and would hold a detailed meeting soon. He refused to accept bouquets from them.