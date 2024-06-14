Naidu’s mega entry

Keeping promises

Mega DSC soon

Abolition of Land Titling Act

Pension hike to Rs 4,000

Decision on Skill Census

Relaunch of Anna Canteens

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday gave a grand entry into the Secretariat amidst showering of flowers en route by farmers of Amaravati as well as general public as his convoy traversed through the city. Naidu opened the sunroof of his vehicle, flashed the victory sign, and acknowledged the people’s greetings on his way to the Secretariat.

At some places, Naidu even stopped his vehicle and came out of to mingle with the people. He was welcomed at the Secretariat amidst Vedic chants as he stepped into the Chief Minister’s chambers, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari. Police and the NSG commandos had a tough time handling the surging crowds who wanted to greet Naidu. Sharp at 4.41 pm, Naidu appended the first signature on the file pertaining to the Mega DSC. According to this, soon a notification would be issued to fill 16,347 teacher posts, including SGT-6371, PET-132, School Assistants-7725, TGT-1781, PGT-286 and 52 principal posts.

Naidu said the TDP government had always issued DSC notifications at the beginning of every academic year since it first came to power in 1994. The previous YSRCP government had failed to do so.



The second file Naidu had signed was the abolition of the Land Titling Act, third signature on increase in pensions to Rs 4,000 and fourth signature on skill census and the fifth one on re-establishing Anna Canteens, which offer food at Rs 5 per plate.

Naidu invited common people, including women, youth and pensioners and interacted with them in his chambers after signing the five files and explained how these first five decisions would help the people of the state.

When the JAC leaders met Naidu and raised the issue of the DSC, he told them that very soon the notification would be issued and vacancies would be filled. The government would have to make a quick enumeration of the teachers in the state before the notification was issued.

The employees expressed happiness that the Secretariat would now get back the lost glory as all ministers and Chief Minister would start working from there unlike the former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who used to come to the Secretariat only when there used to be a Cabinet meeting.