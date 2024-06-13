AD Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops

Nagarkurnool: Assistant Agriculture Director Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Sree Rajanarayana Seeds and Pesticides Palm, Coromandel International Limited, Additional Agro Rythu Seva Kendra, Sree Venkateswara Fertilizers, Sree Bhagyalakshmi Agency stock positions and stock register, were examined in voice.

Subsequently cotton seed samples were collected at Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agencies and sent to Malakpet lab. Mandal Agriculture Officer Neethi and Agriculture Extension Officer Farid Pasha were present at the event. Any irregularities in the sale of seeds and fertilizers have been notified to cancel the license.