Live
- AD Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops
- ATP Tour: Berrettini scores maiden win over Shapovalov to reach quarters in Stuttgart
- Seminar by Rajasthan Police highlights importance of forensic science in police work
- BJP holding internal surveys to assess going solo in Maha Assembly polls
- ZP Chairperson Sarita review on electricity supply
- Shooting World Cup: Bhowneesh finishes fourth in Lonato
- Applications are invited to integrated training for SC,ST,BC candidates for UPSSC
- MLC Challa Venktramireddy meets Health minister on various health issues in Alampur
- Sunetra Pawar elected to RS unopposed, formal notification on June 18
- 53 people detained for questioning in connection with Reasi terror attack
Just In
AD Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops
Highlights
Assistant Agriculture Director Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
Nagarkurnool: Assistant Agriculture Director Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Sree Rajanarayana Seeds and Pesticides Palm, Coromandel International Limited, Additional Agro Rythu Seva Kendra, Sree Venkateswara Fertilizers, Sree Bhagyalakshmi Agency stock positions and stock register, were examined in voice.
Subsequently cotton seed samples were collected at Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agencies and sent to Malakpet lab. Mandal Agriculture Officer Neethi and Agriculture Extension Officer Farid Pasha were present at the event. Any irregularities in the sale of seeds and fertilizers have been notified to cancel the license.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS