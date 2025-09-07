Mumbai braces for exciting Hyrox 2.0

Mumbai is bracing for a high-octane Sunday as Hyrox, the global fitness racing sensation, stages its second edition in the city on September 7, 2025. Following its smashing Indian debut in May, the competition is making a strong return at the NESCO Center, with participation doubling to over 3,200 athletes this time.

For those new to the concept, Hyrox is a hybrid race that fuses endurance running with functional strength workouts. Competitors face eight rounds of 1-km runs, each paired with a workout challenge. Stations include the SkiErg, Sled Push, Burpee Broad Jumps, Farmers Carry, and Wall Balls, among others. The format is identical across the 65+ cities where Hyrox is hosted, creating a level playing field for athletes worldwide. Categories range from individuals and pairs to relays and pro divisions, making the event equally inviting for beginners and elite athletes.

Deepak Raj, Country Head for Hyrox India, said the response has exceeded expectations:

“Mumbai’s first Hyrox was historic. To see participation double in just four months shows that the city and the wider fitness community are embracing Hyrox not just as a race, but as a lifestyle movement.”

Adding international appeal, athletes from over 50 countries will compete in Mumbai. The event is part of the 2025-26 Hyrox global season, with results feeding into global rankings and qualification for the 2026 World Championships in Stockholm.

The Indian expansion is also gaining steam, with Bengaluru confirmed to host a two-day Hyrox festival in April 2026 — the first of its kind in the country.

Meanwhile, Puma, the official global apparel and footwear partner, will enhance the Mumbai experience by unveiling its Puma x Hyrox collection. Participants can also look forward to unique on-ground activations such as braiding and tattoo corners, customisation booths, and new-age beverage concepts.

The action kicks off at 6:30 am on Sunday, with tickets available both online and at the venue. The event has backing from top partners including Centr, Concept2, Red Bull, Myprotein, Policybazaar, Bisleri, Blue Tokai, and D’You, ensuring a world-class race day experience. As Mumbai readies itself, Hyrox 2.0 is set topush limits, test endurance, and solidify its status as India’s newest fitness revolution.