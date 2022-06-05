Munasabugari Illu: A memory for veteran actors

Dosakayalapalli is a small village located at a distance of 17 km from the city of Raja Mahendravaram. The village is well known to everyone in the film industry. The only reason for that is the 150 years old house which is seen here.

The house was built in 1872 along with two other Mandua houses. The three royal residences were opposite each other in the same courtyard. The difference between the other two from this main adobe was that there were two towers above. However, those towers were removed a few years ago as part of the house's maintenance work but can seen in old cinemas.

Late Marni Subbarao, and he is Munasabu are the owners of this house. Thus, this royal adobe is famous as "Munasabugari Illu" in this area. Subbarao, who is known for his hospitality, has a lot of contacts with political and film circles. For that reason, the house has hosted many cine and political celebrities. He made his residence a "Permanent Set property" for film shootings.

Not just giving the house away for a movie shoot they also served tiffins and meals to all unit members. In a recent interview, popular actor Krishnam Raju mentioned this house and remembered many things about Subbarao.

In addition of giving the house for shooting, Pesarattu Upma has been served as a tiffin to 400-unit members. Superstar Rajinikanth and prominent actor and producer Mohan Babu also recalled their shooting days in this house on various occasions.

Decades ago, film shootings in the outdoors meant a lot of trouble. Accommodation and proper food facilities were not available, especially for unit members. Exactly the generosity of Subbarao solved this problem. That is why this house has become an asset for many moviemakers while their outdoor shootings.

Cine celebs used to stay in this house all the days of the shooting. Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sobhan Babu, Krishnam Raju, Sridevi, Jayaprada, Jayasudha, Raviteja, Allari Naresh, and many other popular actors and actresses and directors K Raghavendra Rao, EVV Satyanarayana stayed here. More than 50 movies were shot here so far. "Vamsoddharakudu," "Megha Sandesham," "Devata," "Shankarabharanam" Hindi version, "Manavuri Pandavas," "Simharashi," "Padmavyuham," "Adavallu Meeku Joharlu," "Tolikodi Kusindi," "Mithrudu," "Dongata," "Bendu Apparao RMP," " Veera," "My autograph," etc are there. Most of them were big hits.

Shooting even a single scene in this house has also become sentimental for some. This residence has thus contributed to the increase in film shootings on the banks of the Godavari.

Marni Subbarao's sons were Ramakrishna, Balaramakrishna, Satyanarayana, and Venkannadora. Some of their children and grandchildren have settled abroad and others in various businesses and agriculture sectors.

Presently Balaramakrishna is residing in this house. While talking with Hans India he told that seeing the door of this house, many cine celebrities arranged such doors in their homes and studios. He also told about this house "One hundred and fifty years have passed and the care of this house has now become very costly. It costs a lot to maintain old wiring and furniture as well. Four people are working at present to clean this house daily.

Marni Subbarao's brother Marni Narasanna is a former district board chairman. Roads and schools to many villages in the district came under his rule. Balarama Krishna said that political celebrities like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Bejawada Gopalareddy, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, and Dr. Marri Chennareddy also stayed in the house at that time. We stopped giving our home to shootings recently because of Covid, Balaramakrishna said. Many Actors, Directors, and Producers recall the memories of shooting days in this age-old house and the rich hospitality of the Marni brothers.

Venkanna Babu, a local driver, said that while staying here, film celebrities were also very friendly with the villagers.

M. Nani, a mines contractor from the village, said the town was bustling with fairs and a festival atmosphere throughout the days of the shooting.

"Munasabugari Illu" is a special attraction always for the visitors. The villagers are known for their friendly nature and culture. Many have completed higher education here decades ago and have risen to better positions. Agriculture is still a major occupation in the village.