New year, old dreams, and the art of manifestation

Time changes everything. But we also have the capacity to change time—and to make it better. Some wait for a good time to arrive, while others make the time good. It is dispassion that makes time auspicious

What is dispassion? Dispassion is not apathy. It is the cessation of craving for happiness. Whenever happiness seems to disappear from your life, look deeper and you will find that it is rooted in some desire. After all, everything we desire is ultimately happiness. No living being has ever desired unhappiness, nor will it ever do so. When the restless mind grows tired of running here and there, of wandering endlessly, it arrives at a realisation: my desires have diminished my happiness.

It is natural for the mind to harbor desires. Desires do not ask for permission; they simply arise and linger. When they stay unchecked, they begin to cause suffering. A sankalpa (intention), however, is different from desire.

Strength lies in the power of sankalpa. The mind is constantly filled with sankalpa and vikalpa—intention and imagination. Every action begins with sankalpa; even the simple act of moving an arm is preceded by intention in the mind. A weak mind produces an ineffective sankalpa. Through sadhana (spiritual practice) and knowledge, the mind becomes strong, and the sankalpa gains the power to manifest.

When the heart is clear and the mind is sharp, sankalpa fructifies with ease. How does one manifest a sankalpa? Before sitting for meditation, reflect on and prioritise your desires. Then, offer them to the Divine with complete faith that what unfolds will be for your highest good. During meditation, the mind becomes calm and free from impressions, allowing the intention to take root and manifest. First comes clarity, then intention and attention, and finally, manifestation. A wise person takes one sankalpa in fifty days; an ignorant one makes fifty in a single day. The art lies in prioritising.

There are two schools of thought. One encourages visualising your dreams and working toward them. The other advises surrendering everything to God, trusting that whatever He gives is best. These approaches may appear contradictory, but they are deeply complementary. Set a clear intention and work steadily toward it—without obsessing over it. Leave the results to the Divine. This balance is what brings sankalpa to fruition.

When desires relentlessly haunt the mind, sleep becomes impossible. It is by surrendering desires each night that rest becomes natural. Surrendering while taking responsibility—without the burden of doership—is the wisdom of the enlightened. When you have given your hundred percent and can do no more, meditate instead of succumbing to frustration. Just as birds return repeatedly to their nests, return again and again to your Source through meditation. Within that Source lie infinite possibilities—and the potential for miracles.

(Writer is a is a globally renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peacebuilder. He is also the founder of The Art of Living foundation)