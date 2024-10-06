Northeast culture and tradition come to life at the President’s retreat

The ongoing Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024 at the 64-year-old Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram showcases the vibrant culture and traditions of India's northeastern regions. This year, the festival features a youth engagement zone, live demonstrations of Geographical Indication (GI) products from the Northeast, and replicas of ancient houses from various tribes, including the Maitei house near the Manipur pavilion.

Jointly organized by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Government of India’s Ministry of Development of the Northeast Region, and the Ministry of Culture, the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav (BKM) offers an extraordinary glimpse into the rich heritage of the northeastern states. Running from September 29 to October 6, this eight-day festival is the first edition centered on the Northeast, weaving together cultural performances, exhibitions, cuisines, and interactive sessions to create an immersive experience for visitors.

The youth zone at the President's retreat features various sustainable products aimed at protecting the environment and enhancing green cover. Tarali Das, an artisan from Assam, showcased threads made from turmeric leaves, teak tree fibers, lac, and more, which are used for making clothes, garments, and jewellery.

Dhiren Goswami, a master craftsman from Majuli, Assam, attracted many visitors to his stall with his eye-catching masks. From a young age, he displayed a passion for sculpting intricate and captivating masks, each telling a unique story.

Another fascinating art piece came from Pempa Tshering Lejeha, a skilled artisan from Sikkim known for his craftsmanship in carving traditional Sikkimese masks from wood. These masks, often used in cultural performances and festivals, hold deep significance in the local heritage, characterized by intricate designs and vibrant colours. Through his work, Pempa plays a vital role in promoting and sustaining the unique art of mask-making in Sikkim.

Nimakhi Deka, an artisan specializing in terracotta pottery from Assam, was seen crafting pots and guiding children on how to play with clay to transform it into marvellous art pieces. Through her skillful hands, she brings clay to life, preserving a vital aspect of Assamese heritage while adding a contemporary touch to traditional terracotta.

Kangbam Bijaya Chamille, a master weaver from Manipur, is renowned for her expertise in crafting the traditional SanpheLanghee shawl, a Geographical Indication (GI) product of the state. The SanpheLanghee shawl holds cultural significance in Manipur and is often associated with honour and ceremonial occasions. Through her dedication to preserving this traditional craft, Kangbam Bijaya Chamille contributes to the promotion of Manipur's rich handloom heritage, ensuring that the intricate art of weaving continues to thrive for generations.

At the event, visitors can explore the eight state pavilions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, where they can purchase handicrafts and handlooms from each state. Another interesting display featured various traditional houses from the Northeast that are slowly disappearing.