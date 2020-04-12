On stories of suffering and persecution

Let's be clear -- all religions are anti-woman and need critical scrutiny. The basis of marriage has to be equality. In these times, how can you have archaic laws that favour men when it comes to inheritance, divorce, etc?"

If the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is about giving citizenship to the persecuted in the neighbouring countries, I appeal to the Government of India to extend it to atheists and persecuted Muslims too. Just like Hindus, Christians and Buddhists are discriminated against in Bangladesh and Pakistan, atheists and activists who criticise Islam are hacked to death in Muslim nations, be it Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan. In most cases, the well-off manage to get political asylum and settle in Europe or America, but what about the others? India must come forward," says writer TaslimaNasrin, best-known for 'Lajja', who has been in exile for more than 25 years after a fatwa was issued against her for 'criticising Islam' by a fundamentalist Islamic organisation in 1993.



Stressing that she is still a staunch believer in the Uniform Civil Code, the writer, whose works have been translated into more than 30 languages adds, "Let's be clear -- all religions are anti-woman and need critical scrutiny. The basis of marriage has to be equality. In these times, how can you have archaic laws that favour men when it comes to inheritance, divorce, etc?"

TaslimaNasrin, a physician by profession, who fled Bangladesh in 1994 and spent the next ten years of her exile in Sweden, Germany, France and the US to come to Kolkata in 2004, was even forced out of West Bengal in 2007. "Isn't it so absurd -- a Bengali writer is neither accepted in East nor West Bengal? I moved from Europe to Kolkata for the love of the Bengali language, to be close to my roots. How do I feel now? Abandoned is the word," she laments.

Talking about her recently released book in India, 'My Girlhood' (Penguin Hamish Hamilton), which has been banned in Bangladesh, Nasrin says, "It starts with the time when I was not even born and traces my life till the age of fifteen. I witnessed the mass movement against Pakistan in 1969, the 1971 war, how for nine months, our family had to move from village to village to save ourselves from Pakistanis who were leaving a trail of devastation wherever they went. It was banned by Bangladesh on charges of 'obscenity', just because it also talked about the sexual harassment of a 15-year-old by a family member," says the author about the book that was written while she was in Sweden. 'My Girlhood' was adjudged as the Best Non-Fiction work by Los Angeles Times.

A quarter of century of exile has surely changed the meaning of home for Nasrin. For the first five-six years, it was more on a physical level. Slowly, home has become a place that lives inside. "Now, it is where I feel safe, secure and loved. Where there is solidarity, respect and support. Physically, that can be anywhere in the world. After such a long time, different connections start collapsing from your own land....parents die, you lose touch with your friends..."

But writing for Nasrin is not visiting wounds from the past, ('My Girlhood' is a memoir). She insists that even if there are autobiographical elements in her body of work, she talks about the society, politics, women and patriarchy."I tell stories so we can fight against sufferings. My intention has always been to keep talking about a society that is kind, liberal and most importantly, more human."

As 'Shameless' (HarperCollins India), the sequel to her book 'Lajja' is set to release the author, who wrote it between 2004 and 2006, while living in Kolkata says that it revolves around the Bangladeshi Hindu family that escapes from Bangladesh to Kolkata in 'Lajja'. "While living in Kolkata, I got a first-hand experience of the condition of refugees in the city. I finished it in 2007, but had to leave the country after that. The draft, which required polishing was in India, that's why the delay in publishing."