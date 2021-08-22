One stop destination for all scientific pursuits

Those visiting the pilgrim city to worship Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala can get delighted by visiting some other places apart from their pilgrimage. The Regional Science Centre in Tirupati has been one such great opportunity for the students and their parents which they should not miss out at any cost.



This is the only such centre under the National Council of Science Museums of Ministry of Culture in the two Telugu states which is attracting around 300 visitors on weekdays and almost double that number on weekends and other holidays. It will not disappoint visitors as it can well entertain them for the whole day.

Inaugurated by then President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma on September 23, 1993 in a sprawling 15 acre campus, the centre provides first-hand experience of science among the public and school children. It has six galleries named as Popular Science, Our Universe, Non-Conventional Sources of Energy, Our Senses, Emerging Technology and Illusion with each one of them having a minimum of 40 objects.

Among other attractions, the Science Park – I & II are having about 100 exhibits which are spread over five acres. The prehistoric life park demonstrates the evolution stages of man in three different segments.

The space exposition hall and Innovation Space was inaugurated in 2016 which houses a digital planetarium attracting visitors immensely. It will have four shows daily at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm with each show running for 30 minutes. It has a seating capacity of 50 while visitors have to pay Rs.40 per head to watch this. The waiting area there is having an interactive exhibition on Astronomy and Space.

The 70 seater 3D Science theatre screens 3D science movies with 20 minute duration providing great insights to the students. Visitors need to pay Rs.30 for this and the shows will be screened at 11.30 am, 1.30 pm, 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

The Curator of the Science Centre MMK Balaji told The Hans India that the innovation space nurtures the scientific ideas of young students in the workshops where they will be guided by mentors. About 100 ideas were nurtured there out of which three got patents too. Some other ideas were developed into start-ups and running successfully.

To bring scientific awareness among the public and to drive away the myths and superstitions, the centre organises various programmes within the campus and at several schools. People in large numbers visit the centre to watch special events in space such as the recent Jupitar – Saturn conjunction, eclipses etc., through the big telescopes.

Location and Entry

The Regional Science Centre is located on Alipiri – Zoo Park road and it is open for visitors on all days from 9.30 am to 6 pm except on Vinayaka Chaturthi and Deepavali. Several schools even from other districts organise special trips to visit the Science Centre. Government school students, those having white ration cards and BPL families can buy a concessional entry ticket by paying Rs.5 while private school students have to pay Rs.20. For the general public the entry ticket is Rs.30.