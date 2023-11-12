Paradise Preserved-Tropical Desti nations That Are Protecting the Environment

Who doesn’t love a tropical vacation? The warm white sands, the crystal blue waters, the lush equatorial greenery. And for some people, that’s more than enough for them to set off to the beaches, flip-flops and sunscreen in tow.



But wouldn’t it be just a bit more satisfying to vacation in a sustainable paradise? To snorkel along a coral reef that local organisations are actively preserving? To frolic among the indigenous fauna protected and nurtured in marine sanctuaries?

Thankfully, there are numerous tropical destinations that are on the vanguard of preserving their little slices of heaven. These destinations offer pristine natural beauty and delicate ecosystems that need safeguarding. Travelers can witness breathtaking landscapes and envelope themselves in rich ecosystems, all while contributing to their preservation. As part of their ongoing commitment to sustainable travel and tourism, Fareportal, North America’s third-largest travel company, has put together this list of tropical destinations that are protecting the environment.

The Florida Keys



The Florida Keys is known the world over as a haven of natural beauty, and local authorities are taking proactive steps to safeguard its local environment. At the forefront of these conservation efforts is the preservation of its iconic coral reefs, the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States. Stringent regulations governing boating and snorkeling activities prevent damage to these delicate ecosystems.

Also central to the conservation initiative is the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, spanning an impressive 2,900 square nautical miles. This sanctuary is dedicated to shielding the region’s marine life from the adverse effects of excessive tourism. Activities such as fishing, diving, and boating are carefully regulated to minimise impacts on the delicate ecosystem. The sanctuary also plays a pivotal role in the protection and conservation of endangered species, including the Key deer and sea turtles, and a myriad of colourful fish species, such as parrotfish and angelfish.

Hawaii



Hawaii is practically synonymous with the word “paradise.” But the state is also renowned for its commitment to environmental sustainability, and has a rich history of safeguarding its natural treasures. The state has adopted an array of measures to preserve its delicate ecosystems, with a particular focus on coral reefs and the mitigation of plastic pollution.

Firstly, Hawaii has instituted a reservation system for heavily visited sites like Hanauma Bay and Diamond Head, effectively limiting the number of visitors at any given time and mitigating environmental strain. Hawaii also charges fees for activities that could potentially harm the environment, such as snorkelling and diving, which not only helps defray maintenance costs but also deters those who are unwilling to support conservation efforts.

The state priorities educating tourists about environmental preservation, disseminating educational materials in hotels, visitor centers, and other tourist hubs. Hawaii also collaborates closely with businesses and tour operators to promote sustainable tourism practices encompassing reduced water and energy consumption, waste reduction, and support for local enterprises.

Costa Rica



Tourists are drawn to Costa Rica by its breathtaking natural beauty, including lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and abundant wildlife. But Costa Rica is also committed to environmental preservation, exemplified by its dedication to protecting natural resources and biodiversity. With over a quarter of its land designated as protected areas and national parks, the country provides a haven for diverse wildlife and pristine ecosystems. This ethos is further reinforced by a long-standing commitment to eco-tourism, as Costa Rica aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a significant move that Fareportal truly recognises.

To manage the impact of tourism, the country has introduced reservation systems for renowned national parks like Manuel Antonio and Corcovado. Concurrently. Costa Rica also actively encourages eco-friendly activities like hiking and camping, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable and responsible approach to tourism.

The Maldives



When you think of a tropical paradise, chances are you picture the Maldives. The charming thatched-roof villas floating lazily above the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Iconic.

Well, the folks in the Maldives realise what a jewel they have and they’re working hard to protect it, in particular against the threat of rising sea levels. The Maldives is combating this with artificial islands, coral reef restoration, and other coastal defenses. The government also engages in international advocacy aimed at raising awareness about climate change.

To specifically counteract the detrimental environmental effects of tourism, the Maldives has established a network of marine protected areas, covering over 30% of its Exclusive Economic Zone, serving as sanctuaries for coral reefs, fish populations, and other marine species.

Belize



Off the coast of Belize lies an enormous dark blue circle in the bottom of the ocean surrounded by a curvaceous coral reef. The “Big Blue Hole,” as it is understandably known, is a colossal underwater sinkhole renowned for its staggering depths and vibrant marine life. It’s a world-class diving destination, drawing divers and adventure seekers from around the globe.

So, Belize is working hard to preserve this and other natural treasures that keep the tourists coming. The nation’s crown jewel is the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, established in 1996. Belize’s dedication to safeguarding its natural surroundings extends back decades, making it a global leader in marine conservation. Belize boasts a vast network of protected areas, spanning over 40% of its land, serving as havens for wildlife and biodiversity while offering tourists a pristine natural experience. Belize also invests in research and development to confront the looming specter of climate change, a grave threat to its natural heritage.

Seychelles



Ah, the Seychelles. Land of pristine beaches, clear waters, and a lush tropical landscape. The archipelago’s abundant marine life and coral reefs provide exceptional diving experiences, while its commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation enhances the allure of its stunning natural beauty. Seychelles has been a pioneer in conservation efforts since the 1960s, and remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving its remarkable natural surroundings.

