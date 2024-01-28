Plank-led fitness initiative celebrates ISRO’s grand feats

Bajaj Allianz Life’s Plankathon 2024, themed as #PlankForAces, is set to express gratitude towards the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its remarkable contributions. Coinciding with India’s 75th Republic Day, the fitness initiative will conclude with an on-ground event at Bangalore’s Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on February 11, 2024.

The Plankathon encourages participants to share their planking videos with the #PlankForAces, creating a collective gesture of appreciation for ISRO’s achievements in space exploration, including the recent success with the Solar Mission, Aditya L1.

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, stated, “The Plank initiative in its 4th edition continues to be anchored on platforms that strike a chord with a larger cohort. The new edition celebrates ISRO’s accomplishments, aligning with India’s unmatched rise in tech, economic, and geopolitical power. We are confident that #PlankForAces will generate massive participation as it has always done.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Plankathon has gone beyond individual health benefits, contributing to societal causes. Previous editions supported initiatives related to heart disorders in economically disadvantaged children, young Indian Olympians, and expressing gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces. The fourth edition aims to champion fitness while saluting the real ACES of ISRO.