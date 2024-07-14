PM Modi’s Legacy Explored Through Indic Principles

The book ‘Power Within’ was launched at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, with Dean Madan M Pillutla delivering the Inaugural Address. The event featured a panel discussion with prominent figures such as B Narasimha Sharma, Additional Solicitor General, Telangana High Court, and Nagaraj Paturi, Dean, Indica Academy, among others. It drew a diverse audience of thought leaders, philanthropists, industry captains, policymakers, and avid readers eager to explore PM Modi’s leadership journey through the civilizational wisdom of Bharat.

According to Madan M Pillutla, the book synthesizes Indian philosophy with Western models, engaging deeply with diverse perspectives on leadership. He praised Dr Balasubramaniam’s approach for its openness and practical applicability, highlighting its potential to inspire future leaders.

Dr Balasubramaniam himself described the book as a personal journey, grounded in direct observations, experiences, and conversations with PM Modi and his associates. He emphasized the contemporary relevance of ancient Indian texts such as the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and Panchatantra in analyzing PM Modi’s leadership. The book not only evaluates PM Modi’s policies and decisions but also proposes Indic wisdom as a global solution for effective leadership and governance. Raghava Krishna, who moderated the panel discussion, underscored the book’s exploration of Indian cultural values and their manifestation in PM Modi’s leadership qualities. This thematic focus resonated across the book launches in Delhi and Bengaluru, attended by prominent figures from business, academia, and spiritual leadership, affirming its relevance and broad appeal.

The book delves into PM Modi’s fifty years of public life, tracing his journey from formative years to the highest office in the country. Through anecdotes and insights from colleagues like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the book illuminates PM Modi’s dedication, communicative skills, and transformative leadership style. It serves as a comprehensive resource for aspiring leaders seeking to understand the dynamics of public service and leadership.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, commended the book for its blend of Indic and global leadership concepts, highlighting its contribution to understanding PM Modi’s visionary leadership. Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha, recommended it for its practical insights applicable to personal and professional life.

In essence, ‘Power Within’ by Dr R Balasubramaniam offers a nuanced exploration of PM Modi’s leadership legacy, enriching the discourse on leadership with insights from ancient Indian wisdom. It presents a compelling case for integrating Indic principles into contemporary governance and leadership practices, making it essential reading for anyone interested in leadership development and public service.