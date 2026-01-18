Progress without values leads to crisis

We all dream of a better world where there are peace, happiness, and harmony. However, when we look at the present world scenario, we come to the conclusion that certain things have gone wrong and that something is definitely amiss. In spite of achieving the highest-ever level of scientific and technological development, a large percentage of people are still living in a state of trauma, tension, and turmoil caused by poverty, squalor, and disease. Real happiness seems to have only an illusory existence in our lives, and deep and lasting peace has become a thing of the hoary past, finding mention only in legends and tales of yore.

Our managerial skills have become so sophisticated that we can run mega industries and multinational corporations, yet we are unable to manage ourselves. As a result, our families and society are continuously struggling for their existence. We have acquired a great fund of knowledge and learned methods of human resource development, and yet we find a steep downfall in civic life and deterioration in human relations. There is only make-believe love and showy cooperation, often with expectations of return.

In short, there is increasing environmental deterioration, economic stagnation in advanced countries, and unemployment, inflation, and misery in less developed countries. Hunger and malnutrition persist in many parts of the world, and urban deterioration and rising crime are seen everywhere. Do these conditions not point to either our ignorance of the basic laws of happy living or to actions on our part that contradict essential principles of life?

It should not be difficult to understand that there are certain laws that govern our mutual relationships and human behaviour in general. These are known as moral laws or ethical principles. Based on these are certain norms, codes of conduct, rules, and regulations to be followed in an organised society. If we follow these laws, the quality and quantity of happiness in our lives are enhanced. If we violate them, we face many problems and disturbances.

The observance of these moral norms is of great value if we wish to be happy with ourselves and build a society free from friction in human relations and tension in day-to-day life. These are therefore called values. Our present sorry state is the result of neglecting or violating these values.

Our knowledge of science, technology, communication skills, and managerial skills has not been able to bring inner happiness because our levels of honesty, sincerity, cordiality, fellow-feeling, fair dealing, duty, discipline, and mutual trust are fast declining. In other words, there has been a rapid erosion of social, moral, and family values.

It is not that science and technology or management skills have caused our present suffering. On the contrary, it is the fall in moral standards that has prevented science, technology, and administrative ability from giving us their full benefits. People wish to have moral qualities in their lives, but they lack the spiritual knowledge that would enable them to follow these values successfully. Nor do they know the kind of meditation that would help these values take root and give them a deep experience of peace and happiness.

Thus, the need of the hour is to create mass awareness among people about values such as tolerance, humility, and mutual respect, in order to realise our dream of a world where there are peace, happiness, and harmony.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)