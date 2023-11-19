PROLOGUE TO THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Prima facie, ‘The Revolt in the Desert: Journey on English Literature from India to the USA’ is unique, authentic, exhaustive but compendious, and it follows the important principles of language pedagogy and language teaching methodology.



The challenge of writing a critical book on a Foreign Language in a personal style to the Literary World of English Literature and Language, based on five forms of essays, is graciously and uniquely amplified with floated usage of words on the charm of the writer’s rare aesthetic and self-analysis. These five forms of essays are Descriptive Essay, Narrative Essay, Imaginative Essay, Argumentative Essay and Story Writing. The book is fabricated distinctly on tropes and metaphors on English Writing Skills and Advanced British Literature, featured in ‘A World on Fire’ on The Guardian News dated July 27, 2018.

A short glimpse of the panoptic contents of the Writer’s repository book, with its theme ‘The limits of her language are the limits of her world,’ will give a general audience or an English language savant an idea of the exhaustiveness of the different topics dealt with, which elucidate the elaborate work enlightening and enhancing the glory and beauty of the English language.

Since the standard of the English language is rapidly deteriorating and losing its original literary charm and elegance due to diverse dialects and colloquialism, the writer, on the other hand, succeeded in bringing together almost all the aspects of this foreign language to regain and restore the glory of the lingua franca- English. While trying to bring British English and American English abreast of modern universal usages, the synopsis will definitely show that the present nonfiction and comprehensive literary book is a symmetrical synthesis, assimilation, and sumptuousness of ancient, middle, and modern English language.

The Google and Semantic Scholar Writer to World of Critical Literature and her Pronunciation, by profession a self-teacher, often described globally as ‘Art of thinking’ and ‘Divine Vengeance’, motivated the bookworms on the subject in the book to achieve a move is always to solve a problem, and is an essentially a creative art as the waves make towards the pebbled shore. The book continues: “One can never understand one language unless he understands at least two.” The solace book continued by Chaudhuri that it is always to be understood between two terms called ‘matter’ and ‘form’: how inevitably it is to understand the usage of words and their manner differently in descriptive essays from essays in criticism.

Thus, the literal criticism of the writer in her international book enhances the Perception on the same words speaking at various temperaments and circumstances to the hearer and listener proportionately makes the same human mind to act with different physiology. The book elaborates when it reminds of Browning’s fine poem, ‘How it Strikes a Contemporary’, who walked about, took note of everything, looks at the new house building, and pocked his stick into the mortar. An eminent reader of the book on the English Language, with the manner of expression, must sometimes act as a thoughtful human with the general intelligence of his age: the spectacle is the collective life of humanity.

Lastly, the book abroad tries to safe guard the purity and richness of the language of this international writer in the race to introduce a world language relevantly, took a striking glance from the Telegraph [U.K] Media Group. In the words of Chip McGrath, an American journalist and editor at the New York Times, “Nothing lasts — except, one hopes, the impulse that compels some people to write books and others to try to spread the news about them.”

