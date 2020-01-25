Top
Rakshanda Jalil bags Vani Foundation award
Renowned Indian writer, translator and literary historian, Dr Rakhshanda Jalil bagged the 5th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award.

On Distinguished Translator Award ceremony took place at the opening day of Jaipur Bookmark, Durbar Hall, Diggi Palace, Jaipur.

On the occasion, Chief guest H.E Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Ambassador of Norway to India & Vani Tripathi Tikko, actor, politician and Member of Central Board of Film Certification handed over the award. Rakhshanda Jalil is a writer, translator and literary historian. She has written over 25 books and over 50 academic papers and essays. Her book on the lesser-known monuments of Delhi, 'Invisible City' continues to be a bestseller.

She did her PhD in 'Progressive Writers Movement as reflected in Urdu'. She has written the biography of Urdu feminist writer Dr Rashid Jahan and has also translated the short stories of Intizar Hussain. She was awarded the Kaifi Azmi Award for her contribution to Urdu, the First Jawad Memorial Prize for Urdu-Hindi Translation. She runs an organization called Hindustani Awaaz, devoted to the popularization of Hindi-Urdu literature and culture.

