Ranveer Singh threat case: LOC issued against voice note sender Harry Boxer

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra alias Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for reportedly threatening Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 crore. The development has triggered heightened security measures around the actor, as multiple police agencies coordinate efforts to track the accused and dismantle the wider extortion network linked to the gang.

According to officials, the case came to light after Ranveer Singh’s manager, Vijay Subramanian, received a series of threatening calls and voice notes from an international number beginning with +340, believed to be linked to the Virgin Islands. In the audio messages, the caller allegedly identified himself as Harichandra alias Harry Boxer and demanded a large ransom while issuing grave threats.

One of the voice notes reportedly warned that the consequences of non-compliance would be remembered for “seven generations,” underlining the severity of the intimidation. Mumbai Police initially forwarded the voice recordings to authorities in Punjab and Haryana for verification. After forensic and technical analysis confirmed that the voice matched that of Harry Boxer, a formal FIR was registered by the Mumbai Cyber Police based on the complaint filed by Ranveer Singh’s manager.

The case is now being investigated in close coordination with the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell, which is handling the operational aspects of the probe.

Following the confirmation of the threat, police authorities moved swiftly to enhance security at Ranveer Singh’s residence. He has also been advised to remain cautious during travel, film shoots, and public appearances, as a preventive measure until the threat perception is fully neutralised.

Senior officials stated that the LOC has been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country and to facilitate his immediate detention if traced at any port of entry or exit. Investigators believe the threat is part of a broader extortion and intimidation strategy employed by the Bishnoi gang, which has increasingly targeted high-profile personalities to create fear and leverage financial gains. Police sources revealed that this case is not an isolated incident but is linked to a wider pattern of criminal activity attributed to the network. This is the second major FIR in recent weeks connected to members of the gang. Earlier, a firing incident was reported outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, which led to a separate investigation.

In that case, agencies have already arrested 12 people, including alleged shooter Deepak Sharma, who is believed to have acted on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar group, another faction associated with the gang’s operations. Law enforcement officials have emphasised that the focus of the investigation is not only on the individuals directly issuing threats but also on identifying the entire network that facilitates communication, logistics, and funding for such extortion activities.

Cyber units, state police forces, and central agencies are working in coordination to trace digital footprints, call records, and financial links. Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of those targeted and to bring the accused to justice, as Mumbai Police intensify their crackdown on organised crime and extortion rackets operating across state and national boundaries.