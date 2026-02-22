Redefining power: ‘Alpha Woman’ blends leadership with inner peace

In the high-decibel corridors of global corporate firms, the word “Power” is often misunderstood. It is frequently equated with volume, dominance, and a relentless, unending climb. But for Jyotsna Kumar, a senior tech executive whose career spans over two decades of navigating complex global markets—power has always had a quieter, more resilient twin: Peace.

Jyotsna’s journey is not a typical corporate climb; it is a “dual-mastery.” It is the artful synthesis of performative rigour and a profound quest for the soul. While she was mastering the metrics of top-tier global firms, she was simultaneously a lifelong student of ancient Vedic wisdom and a practitioner of deep spiritual modalities. This rare intersection of the boardroom and the inner sanctum has now culminated in her promising debut book, ‘Alpha Woman: The Sutras to Power & Peace.’

“Writing this wasn’t a project,” Jyotsna reflects. “It was an uninhibited process of self-discovery, self-destruction, and re-creation.”

The book arrives at a critical cultural inflection point. For women today, the personal and professional landscape is shifting, yet many women still feel caught between the pressure to comply and the desire to lead. Through ‘Alpha Woman: The Sutras to Power & Peace,’ Jyotsna introduces a new paradigm. She argues that true leadership isn’t about being “liked” for your permission-seeking; it is about being respected for a vision that has no precedence. She skillfully brings each sutra to life through role-models across the globe, and her own compelling lived experiences.

“The most important stakeholder meeting you will ever have happens inside your head,” she notes. “If you cannot master the inner critic and turn it into an ally, no amount of external success will feel like a victory.”

The book meticulously decodes Power and Peace across the five essential pillars of life: Relationships, Career, Wealth, Health, and Family. Jyotsna’s perspective is uniquely sharpened by her role as an art entrepreneur. As the founder of an enterprise that represents India’s top artistic talent, she views life through a discerning lens—seeing beyond surface-level challenges to the “Alpha Feminine” energies that lie beneath, just like an artist.

Her “Sutras” are not just theories; they are lived codes. They are designed for the woman who executes with duty but aligns with her soul—the woman who refuses to settle for “high-performing chaos” and instead seeks a harmony that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

The prose in ‘Alpha Woman: The Sutras to Power & Peace’ mirrors the author’s own personality: graceful yet grounded, resilient yet receptive. It is a testament to the belief that excellence does not require compromise. Jyotsna’s work guides readers to unlock their inner archetypes and transform the raw, often messy experiences of life into a masterpiece of purposeful living.

As her work begins its global journey, Jyotsna remains a humble student of the very wisdom she shares. She stands as a reminder that in an age of frantic acceleration, the ultimate power move is to remain a sanctuary of peace within. ‘Alpha Woman: The Sutras to Power & Peace’ is more than a book for the modern woman; it is a manifesto for the soul. It invites you to empathize, to criticize, and to opinionate—because the Alpha appreciates the dialogue.

The codes are out. The silence is over. The Alpha has spoken.