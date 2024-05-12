Regal & Regaling!

‘If you want smarter kids, teach them music, not coding’ recently proclaimed a study by MIT – the world’s premier institute of Technology. How pertinent is this and how significant! Our ancient sages and seers always advocated this principle, to learn, love and live music to attain a sublime state of mind.

Prince Rama Varma’s concert as a part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Vani Kala Kendra in Bangalore proved exactly that point - how music can be a source of sublimity and divinity, which can give an ultimate feeling of bliss and union with the divine.

Prince Rama Varma is a classical musician, musicologist, teacher, exponent of the Veena, writer, orator and much much more. He has a natural ability to connect with the audience and engage them with his wonderful music, knowledge, camaraderie, and his general sense of ease. Though belonging to the erstwhile Royal family of Travancore, he doesn’t throw his weight around, which makes the audiences everywhere feel an instant connection. He has performed world over, conducted workshops and gained admirers everywhere.

Vid Prince Rama Varma was accompanied by Sri Avaneeswaram S R Vinu on the violin, Sri Trichy B Harikumar on the mridangam, and Sri Bharadwaj R Sathavalli on morsing.

Hailing from a family of musicians from Trivandrum, Vid Avaneeswaram S.R. Vinu is a top-grade Violin artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan fame. Vinu’s performing career is versatile and varied, both as a soloist and as an accompanist.

Vid Trichy B Harikumar is a mridangam extraordinaire, who is a top rank artiste of All India Radio. He has great knowledge and expertise of his thunderous instrument.

Vid Bharadwaj Sathavalli is notable and renowned as a morsing artiste. He has accompanied many musical stalwarts and performed in all prestigious Sabhas.

The concert began with the varnam “Viriboni’ in Bhairavi - which set the mood for the musical treat that was to follow. ‘Vatapi’ followed with much gusto and important words like ‘mooladhaara kshetra sthitham’, ‘Pranava Swaroopa’ were stressed upon musically that speak of Lord Ganapathi’s attributes. Next Prince Rama Varma sang ‘Bhavayami Raghuramam’, a Ragamalika that very enchantingly conveys the story of the Ramayana in Sanskrit. All the charanams of the song were sung with such devout passion, the image of the different Kandams of the Ramayana came to the mind vividly, as Prince Rama Varma rendered swarams in all the ragams elaborately. His control on breath and his attaining the lowest notes with depth and perfection is very impressive leaving audience spell bound.

Vid Rama Varma is the recipient of Purandara Acharya Award among so many other such prestigious ones. His rendition of two very beautiful purandara dasa compositions, ‘Alli nodalu Rama, illi nodalu Rama’ and ‘Hodi Nagaari mele kayya’ conveyed the feel of deep devotion and connection.

The main piece of the evening was ‘Devaadi Deva’, a Mysore Vasudevacharya’s Krithi. The virtuosity, talent and finesse pouring out of the whole team was extraordinary. Vid Rama Varma said that it was the first ever time that he presented this Krithi in a concert. His enunciation of the lyrics, the emotive expression of bhaavam came across so beautifully and powerfully, it was just splendid. The Taniyavartanam section by the percussionists reached a zenith level, S R. Vinu’s violin output sounded smooth, divine, and flawless, B. Harikumar’s Mrindagam gave out clear and powerful celestial beats, and Bharadwaj’s Morsing matched the tempo and prowess with equal technique and control - it was truly mesmerizing.

Prince Rama Varma wrapped up the concert with the very popular Kaiwara Amaraneyana Kirtana, ‘Chandamamanu choochi vaddaamaa’, Prayaga Ranga Dasa’s ‘Rama Rama Yanaraada’ and a very catchy Telugu composition ‘Rama Rama Sri Rama Rama yanuchu Ramula sevaku raaremayyaa’. The Thillaana presented was ‘Kadanakutoohalam’ - which was very vibrant and rhythmic, showcasing Vid Rama Varma’s brilliant musical flair in singing such fast-paced compositions. The teamwork shone brilliantly from the beginning to the end.

‘Ramachandraya Janaka’ was chosen as the Mangalam song, and it reverberated in waves of joy as audiences joined in clapping and singing along.

A perfectly chosen fare for a concert presented during the ‘Sri Rama Navami’ celebrations.