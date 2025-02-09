Live
Revisiting Ramayana
Shankarananda Kalakshetra (Hyderabad), founded by Bharatanatyam dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant, hosted a three-day festival, ‘Ramayana Kalpavriksham.’
The first day featured ‘Takkuvemi Manaku’ by Shankarananda Kalakshetra students, followed by a Harikatha recital on ‘Ramayana’ by seasoned vocalist Vishaka Hari. The second day showcased ‘Sabari Moksham,’ a remarkable choreography by Rukmini Devi Arundale, founder of Chennai’s Kalakshetra.
The Chennai-based team delivered a mesmerising performance of Aranya Kandam from Valmiki Ramayana.
On the final day, renowned vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri enthralled audiences with kritis and verses praising Lord Rama. The chief guest, Ms. Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech Ltd, felicitated the artistes.
Morning sessions included insightful talks by distinguished speakers on various themes, including lessons from the Ramayana and its ecological dimensions.