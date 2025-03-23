Revolutionising Indian Kitchens with Smart Technology

Eshwar K Vikas, Co-Founder & CEO of Beyond Appliances, is on a mission to transform Indian kitchens through smart automation, AI-driven cooking assistance, and IoT integration. His vision is to make domestic cooking more efficient, safe, and convenient by blending technology with everyday kitchen tasks.

At Beyond Appliances, the focus is on integrating cutting-edge technology into kitchen solutions that enhance user experience. The other co-founder & CTO, Rakesh Patil leads the technological vision, overseeing product design, development, and innovation to bring intelligent and practical solutions to Indian homes.

“The inspiration behind Beyond Appliances came from a simple yet powerful realization—despite Indians spending 2-3 hours daily in their kitchens, these spaces have seen minimal technological advancement,” says Eshwar. Having previously revolutionized commercial kitchens through Mukunda Foods by introducing automation to over 10,000 kitchens for brands like Haldiram and ITC, he saw an opportunity to bring similar innovation into Indian homes.

Beyond Appliances is at the forefront of creating AI-powered and IoT-enabled kitchen solutions. Their smart hobs feature Flame Failure Detection (FFD), which automatically cuts off the gas supply if the flame is extinguished. The digital whistle counter allows users to monitor pressure cooking remotely, reducing the need for constant supervision. Their intelligent chimneys adjust suction power based on the type of dish being prepared, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. Additionally, the Chef Verse app brings professional recipes into home kitchens, guiding users step-by-step to replicate chef-like dishes with ease.

Since its launch, Beyond Appliances has rapidly gained traction among Indian households, with a growing presence in major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR. In just a few months, the company has built a customer base of over 1,500 users. Their products are available on major e-commerce platforms and select retail stores in Bangalore, making them accessible to a wider audience.

One of the surprising insights for the company has been the widespread adoption of their products by older women. “Initially, we expected younger women to be our primary audience, but we found that women aged 40 and above are our biggest adopters, particularly for our smart chimneys and hobs,” Eshwar shares. Additionally, male consumers are increasingly engaging with the brand, using their products to explore new recipes and participate in weekend cooking sessions.

Beyond Appliances is also experiencing significant demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with about 30% of their orders coming from these regions. This trend challenges the assumption that smaller cities are highly price-sensitive and shows a growing appetite for premium smart kitchen solutions.

Looking ahead, the company aims to further integrate its products into the broader smart home ecosystem. “Our Android-powered chimney allows for future integration with various home automation protocols, making the kitchen a crucial part of the connected home,” says Eshwar. Reflecting on his journey, Eshwar credits his experience with Mukunda Foods for shaping his leadership at Beyond Appliances. “We learned the importance of deeply understanding user needs and translating them into meaningful solutions. At Beyond Appliances, we are applying those lessons with a strong focus on R&D and customer feedback.” With a visionary approach to kitchen automation, Beyond Appliances is set to redefine how Indian households experience cooking—making kitchens smarter, safer, and more efficient.