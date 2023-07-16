Romantic Lakefront Dining Experiences at Lake Tahoe

Discover the culinary wonders of Lake Tahoe (is a large freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, straddling the border of California and Nevada) as you indulge in a multitude of delectable dining experiences against the stunning backdrop of the lake. Immerse yourself in sweeping panoramas while savouring mouthwatering cuisine offered by a plethora of lakeview restaurants. Let Lake Tahoe’s breathtaking views and exquisite flavours combine to create an unforgettable dining adventure.

Towering windows at Edgewood Restaurant frame picture-perfect vistas of Lake Tahoe and its stunning surroundings, while tables frame enticing cuisine. Their gourmet dishes extravagantly entice taste buds, with an impressive wine selection offering ideal pairings. With stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and an elegant lodge aesthetic, diners enjoy striking views of mountains, pines, and the glistening sapphire lake while celebrating golden anniversaries and creating diamond memories. Fresh cuisine, prepared daily by the talented culinary team, is matched with a carefully selected and diverse wine list, creating a noteworthy dining experience. Be sure to reserve a table just before dark to secure a front-row seat for the best show Tahoe offers—the vibrant Sierra sunset.

Impress your partner with a trip to Gordon Ramsey Hell’s Kitchen in Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. Indulge in menu items orchestrated by a multi-Michelin star celebrity chef, along with sweeping views of Tahoe. Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe is located in the historic Sage Room at Harveys, which was one of Tahoe’s first fine dining establishments. Here, design and menu elements are pulled directly from the long-running hit FOX reality show.

Romantic lake views are elevated, literally, at the Chart House Lake View Restaurant. Perched atop a hill near Kingsbury Grade and overlooking exquisite Lake Tahoe, Chart House is a legendary seafood restaurant known for being an excellent vacation destination. From its prime location, guests can witness Lake Tahoe’s most gorgeous sunsets, all while experiencing creative seafood dining and outstanding service. Nestled amongst the trees of the hilltop, the restaurant’s modern dining room feels like an extension of the natural beauty of the Lake Tahoe area.

A rich, mahogany interior inspired by the classic wooden boats still frequently seen on Lake Tahoe embraces diners at the romantic Riva Grill on the Lake. Rustic Tahoe teems throughout this restaurant, also known for its crave-worthy rum cocktails, while views of a marina and the expansive azure lake captivate diners from beyond the windows. Riva Grill is centrally located in South Lake Tahoe, on the waters of the beautiful Ski Run Marina.

Firelight always seems to spark other flames, so gaze at Tahoe’s panorama by the fire pits in the intimate private dining alcoves at Jimmy’s Restaurant at the Landing. Their California and wood-fired cuisine is largely locally sourced and even more decadent with luscious lake views. Jimmy’s Restaurant serves up fresh, flavorful California cuisine in intimate private dining alcoves—some with private fireplaces. When it comes to wine, their extensive list will speak to even the most seasoned connoisseur, and sipping a signature cocktail at the impressive onyx bar in Jimmy’s Lounge is a must.

Since 1947, The Sage Room Steak House offers the perfect view, fine cuisine, and first-class service. Top off your meal with the Sage Room’s famous Banana’s Foster. Now located on Harveys 19th floor. The Sage Room has a classic Lake Tahoe steak house menu featuring unique appetizers and salads prepared tableside, along with Black Angus steaks, poultry, veal, lamb, Beef Wellington and seafood. Dessert specialities include Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee, both prepared tableside.

Watch the sun dip behind Mt. Tallac while nibbling on dishes lakeside at The Boathouse on the Pier. The nautical-themed Boathouse is a great place to grab a drink, relax, and soak in the beauty of the panoramic views of Lake Tahoe. Spend the day enjoying all that Lake Tahoe has to offer, then head to the Boathouse for a truly unique waterfront experience. A favourite among Lake Tahoe locals, the Boathouse on the Pier is well-known as the best spot in South Lake Tahoe to watch the sunset as it disappears behind the towering Mount Tallac.

Artemis Lakefront Cafe provides great-tasting Greek and Mediterranean food that is prepared fresh daily with the highest quality ingredients. Artemis offers a full espresso bar as well as a great selection of beer, wine, and speciality cocktails. Located in the Ski Run Marina, Artemis Lakefront Cafe is just steps away from the beach and offers beautiful views from their patio and front dining room.

Friday’s Station is a Lake Tahoe steak and seafood restaurant specializing in a wide variety of certified Angus and USDA Choice beef, ocean-fresh seafood specials, and tantalizing side dishes, all served up with a breathtaking panorama of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada’s. The friendly, knowledgeable staff will help you choose the perfect wine to accompany your meal from a newly expanded list of domestic and imported vintages.