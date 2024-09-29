Rustic Reads: Philadelphia’s countryside literary gems

Just a short drive from the city, the charming Countryside of Philadelphia offers a treasure trove of attractions for bibliophiles, including fantastic independent bookstores, a boutique book-themed hotel, and engaging literary programs.

Baldwin’s Book Barn is a standout gem in the area. This five-story historic building, originally constructed as a barn in 1822, became home to William and Lilla Baldwin's bookstore in 1946. Stepping inside feels like entering a portal to another time, with cozy nooks, stone walls, and a wood-burning stove. It boasts over 300,000 used and rare books, manuscripts, maps, and other valuable collectibles, making it a must-visit for book lovers of all ages.

In the vibrant Eagleview Town Center, you'll find Wellington Square Bookshop, an eclectic independent bookstore that sparks the imagination. It began as owner Sam Hankin’s labour of love, showcasing his personal collection. Today, it houses thousands of curated titles displayed in beautifully crafted wooden shelving. The shop also features delightful gifts and cards, along with a cozy café where you can enjoy a latte while browsing.

The historic town of Phoenixville is home to the charming Reads & Company, founded by two friends united by their love for literature. Jason Hafer, a former bookseller at Wolfgang Books, and Robb Cardigan, an author, created the perfect space for their community. Don’t miss the chance to pick up Robb’s book, Phoenixville Rising, when you visit.

Looker Books is a new addition in Coatesville, opening after a successful year as a pop-up. Named after owner Dana Looker, this eclectic store offers a variety of books and gifts for all ages, encouraging guests to relax, explore, and share their passion for reading.

For an immersive literary experience, the Bookhouse Hotel in Kennett Square invites book lovers to indulge their passions. This four-room boutique hotel features a cozy atmosphere with over 5,000 books and is perfect for group getaways. Guests can unwind in special spaces like The Secret Garden Room, inspired by nearby Longwood Gardens, a stunning destination in every season.

Longwood Gardens also hosts an annual Community Read program, with the 2024 selection being The Last Garden in England, a historical fiction exploring the beauty of gardens. Additionally, the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library features a book club called Cover to Cover, Naturally! focusing on nature-themed literature, with this year’s highlight being The Nature Principle by Richard Louv.

These literary attractions in the Countryside of Philadelphia offer a delightful escape for book enthusiasts, ensuring a memorable experience for all who visit.