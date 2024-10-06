Sabir Sardar’s Journey: From Slums to Global Galleries

Mukhtar Ahmed Sardar, better known in art circles as Sabir Sardar, a self-taught artist from Mumbai’s slums, has captivated art lovers globally with his unique ability to find beauty in chaos. His abstract works, inspired by the randomness of daily life, have been showcased in prestigious galleries across India, the US, and the UK.

Mukhtar Ahmed Sardar, better known in art circles as Sabir Sardar, radiates excitement as he experiences the City of Pearls – Hyderabad – for the first time. The artist's maiden visit coincides with the ongoing art exhibition at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur, titled "Pause and Reflect." The expo, which opened on 1 September, has seen a steady stream of visitors, undeterred by the rain. "Initially, I was unsure if the people of Hyderabad would resonate with my abstract art, considering their preference for figurative work. But I’m amazed by the response; they have truly embraced my oeuvre," he shares with a smile.

Sabir Sardar's work is deeply influenced by the "disorder in nature," drawing inspiration from the overlooked details of daily life: the overhead railway bridge in his slum, a broken wall, a pile of garbage, a scribbled signboard, the constant hum of Mumbai roads, or an abandoned building. His paintings capture the beauty in chaos.

"I'm particularly inspired by Robert Herrick’s poem 'Delight in Disorder.' The randomness and imperfections in nature and the objects around me are the soul of my work. These subjects seep into my subconscious and eventually find their way onto the canvas, with me as the medium. I listen to the colors and let them narrate their stories," he explains.

Abstract art, as he says, requires patience – both from the artist and the observer. "It's not just one idea or emotion that's conveyed. I see beauty in things that most people overlook. Perhaps it's a gift."

The Humble Beginnings

Sabir Sardar's journey began in Bengalipura, a Konkan region amidst the sprawling slums of Mumbai. His roots lie in West Bengal, but his parents migrated to Mumbai in search of work. Despite excelling in academics and ranking second in his secondary school, financial woes forced him to discontinue his studies at just 14. "I had to support my family, so I took up a DTP job. I also started designing visiting cards, signboards, and promotional material. I even worked for the Kinley Soda company," he recalls.

However, by his early twenties, the pull of art became irresistible. "I've been fascinated by art since childhood. At first, it was a way to earn a living, but eventually, I realized I was born to be an artist." Without the means for formal training, Sabir Sardar taught himself. "I would paint and then ask for feedback from the artists I knew," he says.

He fondly remembers selling his first painting, a small 12x12-inch abstract piece made with acrylics. "It sold for ₹800. I divided the money into eight parts and gave shares to my family and close relatives." His fortunes changed about a year and a half later when he sold a painting for ₹25,000. "This time, I bought my wife bangles. It was the first gift I'd given her after our wedding," he says, with a glint in his eyes.

For 12 years, Sabir Sardar exhibited his work in an open art gallery near Kala Ghoda, a vibrant cultural hub in Mumbai. He served as a coordinator and an unpaid honorary artist, learning and growing with each passing year. "I met veteran and emerging artists who taught me a lot. It shaped me as an artist."

The Achievements

Today, Sabir Sardar owns a modest 10x14-foot studio in Wadala, located near the bustling Harbour Line of Mumbai’s railway. "I'm the first artist from my locality and community. I now make a living by selling my art and working as a freelance artist. I've participated in many art expos both in India and abroad." His paintings are showcased in prominent galleries across India, the US, and the UK. Among his notable achievements, his work was exhibited at the Thomas Henry Gallery in Nantucket, Massachusetts, alongside the likes of Picasso, MF Hussain, and Mark Rothko. "The gallery has since closed after the owner relocated to London, but it’s now reopened in Cornwall," he says.

Although he primarily works with imported acrylic colors, Sabir Sardar expresses a desire to experiment with oil paints in the future. "My studio is too small for oil painting. Plus, oils take much longer to dry." Ask him about his best work, and he replies without hesitation: "All my paintings are special to me because each one holds an expression, an inspiration, and a story. Art, for me, is an ongoing learning process. Still, it makes me proud that artists like Laxman Shreshta and Syed Haider Raza, as well as many prominent figures, have bought my paintings."

Despite his growing success, Sabir Sardar remains grounded. "My art teacher, Surendra Rao, once told me that ‘the best gift one can give to humanity is what one can do.’ Those words stuck with me. I decided to teach art to the children in my neighborhood." What began as casual sessions with 2 or 3 children has blossomed into a weekly or bi-weekly gathering of 30-40 students. "I've been training them for about 3 to 4 years. Some of them can now recognize the works of famous artists like Raza. Several are even considering art as a serious career option."

Sabir Sardar notes that art in India is thriving, especially in comparison to neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. "India is home to hundreds of art galleries where both established and emerging artists are given a platform. Not every country offers such opportunities. Even with the current economic challenges, buyers are still supporting artists, and we can make a decent living."

However, not all is rosy. The rise in art forgery is a concern close to Sabir Sardar's heart. He recalls an incident from eight years ago when his painting of an abstract Lord Ganapati, sold to Sonakshi Sinha's mother, Suman ji, was later found copied and sold online. "It was deeply upsetting."

Yet, despite the challenges, Sabir Sardar continues to find joy in his work and the cities he visits. His maiden visit to Hyderabad has left a lasting impression on him. "I've been captivated by Hyderabad's rich culture, delicious food, and timeless heritage. I'm looking forward to bringing my family back here," he signs off with a smile that hints at contentment and many stories yet to unfold.