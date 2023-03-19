Solo and Duo travel for Spring

Winter is over, and with temperatures starting to rise and the days getting longer, Indian travelers are already planning their spring break getaways. When it comes to locations, European cities, beach towns and hill stations are inciting wanderlust for Indian guests this spring. Indians are also, increasingly choosing to travel solo or as a duo this spring and keen to explore newer destinations.

Domestically, Indians are looking to escape to the hills or the beaches

Beyond travelling to major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, Indians are looking at travelling to the hills or the beaches within the country. Some of the trending destinations within India are:

• Nainital, Uttarakhand

• Goa

• Darjeeling, West Bengal

• Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

• Pondicherry, Puducherry

• Ooty, Tamil Nadu

• Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

• Leh

• Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

• Manali, Himachal Pradesh

International travel is on the rise

Excitement about international travel continues to grow, with guests showing an increased interest in city travel and renewed interest in exploring the rich cultures of iconic European destinations. Below are some of the top trending international destinations Indian guests are searching for this spring:

• Singapore

• Vienna, Austria

• Interlaken, Switzerland

• Bangkok, Thailand

• Paris, France

• Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Sydney, Australia

• Lisbon, Portugal

• Milan, Italy

• Scotland, United Kingdom

Trending Categories: Iconic Cities, Amazing Pools, and Beach getaways are the most booked categories by Indians looking to travel during spring in 2023

In May 2022, Airbnb introduced a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories, making it easy to discover millions of unique homes guests never knew existed. As spring emerges, guests are looking forward to defrosting in the warmer weather and absorbing the history of a foreign city – Iconic Cities, Amazing Pools, and beaches are the most booked categories for Indian travelers this spring.

Spring break without breaking the bank: Most wishlisted affordable stays

Whether you're planning on a solo trip, a romantic getaway, or visiting family and friends – spring break getaways don't need to break the bank. This spring, Airbnb shares some of the more affordable wishlisted homes by Indian travelers in 2022 – here are some of the most wish listed homes under INR 5000 to inspire your next trip:

• A-Frame cottage in midst of Coffee Estate, Madikeri, Karnataka

• Sooty's Hideout ~ Beat the Blues Room, Shangarh, Himachal Pradesh

• Sunshine Retreat by Laze Around Us, Goa

The New category, is a great way to find deals

Another great way to find affordable listings on the platform and save money on your travels this spring is to check the 'New' category that was launched last November and includes homes added to Airbnb within the past 10 weeks.