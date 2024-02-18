Soundscape Curation: Aesthetics and Music in Conversation

Aesthetics play a significant role in the lives of contemporary youth, shaping their identity and self-expression. They are used to curate the self, expressing individuality and values through social media profiles and fashion choices. Aesthetics also reflect underlying ideologies, social stances, and political views, such as eco-conscious “slow fashion” or protest symbols on clothing.

Online platforms like Reels and Instagram have become breeding grounds for aesthetic tribes, fostering a sense of belonging and connecting individuals across geographical boundaries. Brands are increasingly aware of the power of aesthetics in influencing young consumers, with products designed to align with popular aesthetics and marketing campaigns leveraging influencers embodying these trends.

Engaging with aesthetics can be a form of mental well-being, offering relaxation and control. However, the dominance of aesthetics raises concerns, such as pressure to conform, commodification of identity, and exclusivity within communities. Aesthetics offer avenues for self-discovery and community building; it is crucial to navigate this space with awareness, mindfulness, and a focus on authentic self-expression.

The intricate relationship between music, aesthetics, emotions, and health. Music is more than just sound; it reflects our values, emotions, and societal views, shaping our perception of beauty, good, and evil. Aesthetics permeate various aspects of life, from workplace design to emotional expression. Music speaks a unique language composed of melody, harmony, rhythm, orchestration, and timbre, which contribute to the overall aesthetic experience. Music possesses inherent emotional qualities, often classified as “gunas” in Bharatiya music, which blend within the rhythmic framework to create distinct moods and atmospheres.

The Magic of Ragas, a hallmark of Bharat music, are melodic frameworks that evoke specific moods and emotions. They represent the pinnacle of Bharat’s artistic and spiritual expression. Different ragas are associated with specific healing properties, addressing various emotional and physical ailments.

The connection between music and the natural world is created through seasons and lunar cycles, creating a harmonious relationship between music and the environment. Sounds produced from animals and birds are believed to be associated with specific musical notes, blurring the lines between human creation and the inherent music of nature.

Classical music transcends mere entertainment, offering a path to self-exploration, emotional connection, and even spiritual awakening. Further exploration into aesthetics and its nature can be explored in rasa, context of musical idioms, musical forms, rhythm, and time theory. While discussing the aesthetics of music, it’s important to know the work of Abhinavagupta. The collection of 248 manuscripts of Abhinavagupta, an Indian thinker from the 10th century, which is recently registered in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register includes works in philosophy, aesthetics, literary theory, performative art, music, tantra, yoga, and devotion. The manuscripts, composed of around 41 granthas, document a knowledge culture that once influenced Northeast Asia, Central Asia, and South Asia. These documents are the only surviving records of the expression of a non-theo-centric knowledge culture, the Vedic/Āgamika, which had distinct ontology, belief system, modes of worship, and practices in the arts and their reception. Aesthetics refers to the connection between human behavior and emotions with the arts. Aesthetics have a crucial role in shaping human values, as well as in the processes of creating, perceiving, appreciating, and integrating them. It reflects the perspective of the community.

Aesthetics reveal the essence of human existence by exploring the notions of virtue, vice, fairness, unfairness, ethical and moral connections, as well as obligations and accountability.

Aesthetic feelings are emotional reactions that arise from human historical evolution. The amount of societal awareness is reflected in the generation or acquisition of aesthetic sensations via the contemplation of impactful pictures, which in turn contribute to emotional education. They are intended to catalyze human happiness and motivation.

The aesthetics of music and its melodies may be exemplified in an industrial setting, where the rhythm of the music can be synchronized with the rhythm of the workers’ actions. This synchronization enhances and improves the workers’ performance quality. A painter blends shapes and colors, whereas a musician blends sounds, intonations, sighs, and vocal modulation. Nowadays, aesthetics have become an integral aspect of every person’s daily life and experiences. Transitioning from cellphone ringtone to Curriculum vitae.

Music therapy is an effective and essential component of comprehensive health care. An amalgam of Ayurveda, yoga, and spiritualism, complemented with a modest diet and lifestyle. Raga therapy involves assigning various ragas to certain emotional swings. The Hindole raga evokes the sweetness and freshness of the spring season. The Shri raga captures the calmness and silence of the pre-dawn hours. The Megh Malhar raga portrays the intensity of a thunderstorm and rain. The Deepak raga symbolizes the destructive power of fire, as well as its ability to provide light. The Bhairav raga inspires the mind and reflects the sounds of insects humming and birds chirping. The Kaushik Raag creates a grave and serene atmosphere. These ragas have an impact on human health. For example, Hindolam may assist in reducing blood pressure, while the Bagesshri raga of Carnatic music is recommended for sleep problems and insomnia. Bilahari Raga is beneficial for beginning a day and has the potential to alleviate symptoms of depression. The Darbari raga has therapeutic properties that aid in calming the nerves and alleviating stress. The Shivranjani raga enhances an individual’s intellectual quotient.

There is an analogy between ragas and time theory. The best times to sing certain ragas are during certain seasons, as shown in works by Abhinava Gupta, Pandit Sharangadeva in Sangeet Ratnakar, Babyadeva in Bharata Bhashyam, and others. In Sangeet Makarand, Narada delves into great detail about how ragas are connected to time and season based on the movements of the celestial bodies using analytic reasoning. Did you know that ragas are linked to birds and animals? For example, sa is the raga of the peacock, which represents awe or bravery; re is the raga of the chataka, which represents fear; ga is the raga of the goat, which represents compassion; ma is the raga of the deer, which represents humor; pa is the raga of the cuckoo, which represents love; dha is the raga of the frog, which causes disgust and alarm; and ni is the raga of the elephant. When there is a drought, the Megh Malhar raga can influence the clouds. Classical music has deep roots in values of beauty and spirituality.