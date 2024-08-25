Study reveals plant-based diets may not be sufficient for older adults

A plant-based diet has long been celebrated for its health benefits, but recent research suggests it may not provide adequate sustenance for the elderly. A new study conducted by Loma Linda University in the United States indicates that incorporating seafood into a vegetarian diet may offer additional health benefits, particularly for older adults.

The study highlights that a pesco-vegetarian diet, which includes fish and other seafood as a primary source of protein alongside vegetarian elements, may be a more viable option for elderly individuals. While vegetarian diets are associated with a reduced risk of various cause-specific deaths and lower overall mortality, especially among middle-aged adults and men, the benefits may diminish as people age.

The research found that very old vegetarians, those in their 80s and beyond, exhibited a somewhat higher risk for neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and stroke. In contrast, elderly individuals who followed a pesco-vegetarian diet demonstrated a small but noticeable advantage over their strictly vegetarian and non-vegetarian counterparts.

“A vegetarian diet appears to offer protection from risk of death through middle-aged years, but once it helps people get into their 80s, that overall advantage seems to disappear for those adhering to a strict vegetarian diet,” said Gary Fraser, a professor at the Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the lead author of the study. “These increased risks of neurological conditions among vegetarians in their 80s weren’t huge, but something is going on there that we shouldn’t ignore if we wish the vegetarian advantage to continue for all vegetarians in their later years,” Fraser added.

The study analyzed data from 96,000 participants, comprising both American and Canadian natives. It revealed that vegetarians had a 12 percent lower risk of death compared to non-vegetarians. Participants who adhered to a pesco-vegetarian diet saw an 18 percent reduction in mortality, while those following a lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet—which excludes meat, fish, and poultry but includes dairy and eggs—experienced a 15 percent reduction in death risk.

Interestingly, vegans, who avoid all animal products, exhibited only a 3 percent decrease in mortality risk. However, male vegans fared slightly better than their female counterparts in this regard. Despite these findings, the study suggests that the pesco-vegetarian diet might be the most beneficial among the various dietary patterns.

The implications of this study are significant, particularly in light of the global aging population. As people live longer, ensuring that their diets continue to provide the necessary nutrients and protection against disease becomes increasingly important. The findings suggest that while a vegetarian diet offers considerable benefits in the early to middle stages of life, a shift to a pesco-vegetarian diet may be advantageous for those in their later years.

“This study could very well spark a new trend in global dietary habits, particularly among older adults seeking to optimize their health and longevity,” Fraser noted. However, he also emphasized the need for further research to fully understand the long-term effects of different vegetarian diets on older adults. “We need more studies to determine whether these findings hold true across different populations and to explore the underlying mechanisms at play.”

The study’s results suggest that a plant-based diet alone may not be sufficient for sustaining health into old age, and the inclusion of seafood could provide additional benefits, particularly in reducing the risk of neurological diseases. As the global population continues to age, these findings could influence dietary recommendations and lead to a greater emphasis on pesco-vegetarian diets for older adults.

In conclusion, while vegetarian diets have been proven to offer significant health benefits, particularly in reducing mortality risk, the inclusion of seafood may provide an added layer of protection for the elderly. This shift in dietary habits could potentially lead to improved health outcomes and a better quality of life for older adults worldwide.