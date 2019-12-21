The finer side of coffee tasting

Drinking coffee is a religion say coffee aficionados. Using some of the finest beans from coffee producing countries like Tanzania, Kenya, Vietnam (Decaf), Ethiopia and Rwanda and employing the brewing skills of the young brew master Sahil, the new coffee place in the town, Maco Brew delights the true coffee connoisseurs. The uncluttered café optimizes the outdoors using elements like the English styled lamp posts, and green lawns and cast-iron tables and chairs adding to the charm. The vegetarian menu gives variety, but there is also a generous use of cheese in many dishes since it is believed to rightly compliment coffee; cheese essentially cleans the palate before every sip. Taking this concept into experimental mode is the Swedish Kafffeost, which is primarily cheese in black coffee, and every spoonful of cheese has to be had with a dash of coffee; as the latter lingers on your tongue enthralling you with its smoky bitter tinge, the bite of cheese will wash it away and cleanse the palate and lo and behold you are ready for your next sip.



Some of the highlights of the food menu include Mozzarella Carrozza, Breakfast Burrito, Mushroom Toast and on the mains, one could try Paneer Tikka Pizza and Creamy Spinach Spaghetti. The Pineapple Banana and Peach smoothie bowl is a guilt-free dessert or there is Nutella Waffle for indulging in some sin.

Adding to the variety on the coffee menu is Summer Breeze which is a zesty dash of orange juice served with Vietnamese decaf, refreshing in its citrusy tones; then there is the Seasalt Mocha that comes with a promise of unique balance of flavours. The cold brew that forms the base of a few coffee blends is in itself uplifting to drink if you are a blue-blooded coffee fanatic, and when used in coffee blends like Vietnamese Shakerato – the typical condensed milk and cold brew shaken with ice, it turns out with favourable results, especially for the cold-coffee lovers.

Espresso Bonbon and Binge Watch too are for the sweet in their coffee kind of people; however, the richness of coffee cannot be missed. There are also no-dairy, no-coffee versions like Goth Latte tha probably gets its name from its appearance and uses activated charcoal; and Blue Spirulina Latte.

The brewer Sahil with a Brewmaster challenge winner, a friend and inspiration that he had met courtesy love for Liverpool Football team, an interesting story that he will gladly share if you ask him. Sahil trained also honed his skills while working with some good coffee roasteries in Nagpur and by reading up a lot on coffee before employing his skills at Maco Brew. He personally brewed for us some Tanzanian coffee, just the right amount of bitter and smooth leaving an after taste that lingers tantalizingly on the palate. With a little more focus on the food, Maco Brew will be a valuable addition to the coffee places in Hyderabad.