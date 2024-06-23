The Infinite Void-A captivating translation

“If I have to make corrections by setting right some wrongs

And make my play more interesting

I need another performance

That is why I humbly ask yet again,

Will there be another performance?

If yes. Where? And when?”

The poem reflecting the angst of the playwright and poet who asks the creator if he would get another chance to relive his life differently with the deeper philosophical purport about after-life is part of a unique collection of poetry titled “Mahashunyam’ written by Sahitya Akademi award winner Dr. Deerghasi Vizaibhaskar. Falling under the ‘mystic poetry’ category most of the 50 poems featured here are philosophical and reflective of various aspects of creation holding a mirror to the infinite nature of the soul and existence. Some poems fill you with wonder, others set you thinking about mundane aspects that cross our minds ever so often and yet others leave you with unanswered questions. In totality all the poems are captivating, leaving us breathless in the large canvas in which they take shape haunting us with the depth of thought. Mahashunyam-The Infinite Void is a translation that brings alive the poems originally written in Telugu to world audiences and is a commendable effort to bring out different nuances of the work. Through interpretation that is inherent to good translation which is never literal but embellished by the insights of the translator, independent journalist, author and translator Aruna Ravikumar brings her understanding and sensibilities to convey to readers the beauty and message of the original work. The syntax, grammar and poetic sensibilities of English and Telugu languages are vastly different and translating from one to the other particularly poetry is not an easy task. Sample a translation of a poem titled the music concert

“From atom to infinity all forces were aligned

To present a musical tribute to the Universe

Manifesting in the inner consciousness replete with time, rhythm and touch

At this great unfolding spectacle, and music concert, I was the lone audience”

The infinite void is not mere emptiness, it is an all- pervading vastness that encompasses everything and is part of everything, says the poet who addresses the unseen creator seeking answers to many complex issues that humans encounter. The past, present and the future coalesce here in a matrix of time which is fascinating, compelling and absorbing at the same time. Capturing the essence of the poetry and owning it, is like a poetic recreation, a fresh perspective imbued with the touch of the translator averred eminent retired IAS officer and literary personality K.V. Ramana who was the Chief guest at the release function of “The Infinite Void” and the release of a fresh edition of the original book held at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad.