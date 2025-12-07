The Sixth Sense festival set to transform India’s creative landscape

India is preparing to witness a cultural shift of unprecedented scale with The Sixth Sense, the country’s first and largest multidisciplinary immersive festival. Scheduled from February 5 to 22, 2026, the 18-day showcase promises a transformative journey that merges art, music, technology, and nature into a single sensory ecosystem. Curated by Swordfish, the creative force behind India’s greenest circular music festival Echoes of Earth, the event has been in development for two years and represents a bold new direction for India’s creative industries.

The festival will unfold at Alembic City in Whitefield, Bengaluru, a 60-year-old glass factory reimagined through adaptive reuse and sustainable design. Spanning over 200,000 sq. ft., the venue will transform into an immersive playground featuring 30+ art-tech experiences, multiple stages, curated galleries, workshops, 20+ waste-to-art installations, a 360° dome environment, and live music performances.

At its core, The Sixth Sense explores the evolving connection between humans, technology, and the natural world—particularly at a time when rapid urban growth has distanced people from nature. Through sensory installations, digital art, spatial sound, and participatory masterclasses, the festival aims to make ecological awareness tangible, emotional, and accessible. It challenges audiences to slow down, reconnect, and rediscover a sense of wonder.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Director of Echoes of Earth and Swordfish, described the festival as a new chapter in interpreting nature. “As AI reshapes our world, this festival becomes our way of translating nature’s intelligence into immersive stories. It brings art, technology, and culture together with the planet at the center,” he said.

Echoing this vision, Udit Amin, Managing Director of Alembic Global Holdings SA, noted that hosting The Sixth Sense aligns seamlessly with Alembic City’s mission to foster creativity and connection. “This collaboration marks the beginning of a vibrant cultural movement,” he stated.

The festival’s programming features internationally acclaimed artists and groundbreaking installations. Headlining the event is Max Cooper, the electronic composer and former scientist known for blending computational biology, sound, and immersive visuals. The lineup also includes Adrift, an audiovisual installation by Sasha Kojjio and Alisa Davydova, which uses generative algorithms to simulate melting glaciers; Stephen Bontly’s The Banyan Tree, an interactive piece rooted in Indian cultural symbolism; and the globally celebrated Sounds of the Ocean, an official UN Ocean Decade Activity.

A landmark feature of the festival is its collaboration with The NODE Institute (Germany), bringing India’s first-ever TouchDesigner sessions, masterclasses on experience design, AI, lighting, and digital art led by international experts.

Expected to draw more than 35,000 visitors, The Sixth Sense is poised to redefine India’s cultural landscape.

It promises not just entertainment, but a deeper sense of connection, creativity, and responsibility toward the planet—making it a milestone event for India’s creative future.