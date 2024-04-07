THE VIOLIN TRIO - a sheer bliss of ‘PARAMPARA’

The Violin is a very superior stringed instrument that is reminiscent of the human voice.When played by renowned maestros and dedicated violinists, the outcome can be nothing but sheer bliss.

A concert by the Violin -Trio, Dr Mysore Manjunath, Sumanth Manjunath and Kum. Malavi Manjunath was organized in Bengaluru during the month of March, as a part of the Centenary Celebrations of Sri S V Narayanaswamy Rao (1924- 2024), a renowned Carnatic musician from Karnataka, who started the Sree Rama Seva Mandali. He served the cause of music and spirituality for many decades, inviting musicians from all over to perform during“Ramanavami” celebrations - it served as a platform to connect Hindustani and Carnatic music. As a heartfelt tribute to this legendary musician, Sree Rama Seva Mandali Trust has organized a year-long celebration which showcases 100 events spanning the full calendar year, ending in December 2024.

Dr. Mysore Manjunath is a highly renowned and revered violinist, composer, and teacher, who has performed in more than 40 countries around the world, with many awards and accolades to his credit, making him the top-notch violinist of our country. Dr. Manjunath is the son of Mysore Mahadevappa who was a celebrated and revered violinist. He served as a professor of music at the University of Mysore. He was the guru or both his sons, Nagaraj and Manjunath. He brought into a confluence the approaches of contemporary violinists and his own new techniques to create an ideal style that adhered to classicism too.

Dr Manjunath’s son, Sumanth Manjunath has also performed nationally and internationally, giving solo concerts at many international festivals, he has also held workshops in more than 15 countries including Oxford and Cambridge Universities over the past few years. He has a master’s degree in music and is currently pursuing a PhD. in music. Dr Manjunath’s daughter, Malavi, named after the classical Carnatic Raga, is inschool studying in the 8th grade. She began her vocal training with her grandfather and started tutelage under her father in violin since the pastfour years. She has given solo concerts and has performed along with her brother Sumanth many times.

This concert was an example of tradition - a musical Parampara of this family through three generations. Truly exemplary!

The Percussion support was provided by the legendary mridangam player Padma Sri Yella Venkateswara Rao and the renowned Kanjira artiste Sri Guru Prasanna. The concert started in a traditional manner, with the auspicious Muthuswamy Dikshitar’skriti “VaataapiGanapathimBhajeham”, which many believe brings to the mind the form of a dancing Ganesha. True to that, the presentation by the violin trio gave goosebumps of excitement and joy to the audience with their smooth rendition andseamless improvisations.

“Samajavaragamana” by Sri Thyagaraja followed and as the lyrics offer obeisance to Lord Krishna’s elephant like gait, the tempo and mood matched beautifully, as the three violins played on rhythmically andthe mridangam and kanjira joined the musical treat with the harmonious sound flowing with every beat.

The concert ended with the most popular “Jagadoddharana”, by

Purandara Dasa - whose Carnatic music compositions are mostly in Kannada and a few are in Sanskrit. This composition talks about the great fortune of Yashoda who played with Baby Krishna as her son,whereas he is the savior of the whole world. The audience could easily connect to the mellifluous outpouring of this sweet song presented by the violin trio. The atmosphere turned into complete sublimity and devotion.

The concert engaged the audience not with just their ears tuned in, but with all the senses cued in as some vital connection seemed to flow between the musicians and the rasikas. The harmonious blend of virtuosity and creativity on the violins and the enthralling music filled with precision and sensitivity of the mridamgam and kanjira was remarkable. Every nuance of the raga, every string tension and timing, and every dynamic change in the music was completely unified and in sync between the violin-trio. The musicianship was beautiful, scintillating, and sublime.

Both Dr. Manjunath and Sumanth Manjunath enjoyed themselves and regaled the audience by strengthening and supporting the outpouring of theimpressive music from Malavi’s violin. She was confident and her dedication showed in her playing! She is a star on the rise!!!

According to her father-guru Dr Manjunath, Malavi’s strengths are her confidence, passion, and unwavering discipline. “Her uptake is very quick, if I show her the technique and the route map, she catches very easily and perfectly. As a teacher I find her sincerity and obedience very heartening. She is into painting and creative art as a hobby - apart from that she gives enough time for physical activity too which is very important as a youngster. I find in her a dreamer, who dreams to do something big, and works hard to attain her goals. She by nature is very affectionate, which I think is important to connect with people in a genuine way”.

The greatest Mridangam player of all time Padma Sree Yella Venkateshwara Rao and very renowned Kanjira artiste Sri Guru Prasanna complemented the virtuosity, sensitivity and reverence displayed by the violinists and showcased their own individual prowess in Thani Avarthanam - the audience was spell bound by the artistry and command they displayed.

Though it was a short concert, it didn’t seem rushed, the flow was magical. When the concert ended the audience eruptedin great applause!