Thinduda brings an invitation to all Telangana cuisine lovers

Grab this pakka Telangana cuisine which is mouth-watering and gives authentic, local flavours. Being a localite, having some authentic Telangana food seems like a blessing for many. Although few people serve proper Telangana cuisine in the city, adding to the list is Shreyes Reddy Manyam, who recently started 'Thinduda' on Swiggy and Zomato, which is grabbing all the attention of food lovers.



A fresh engineering graduate (2019 batch) from Sreyas Institute of Engineering and Technology, Shreyes gave wings to his own food start-up idea, Thinduda. Through Thinduda, the youngster also gave six people employment even in the tough pandemic times.

As the world was struck with a whole unknown virus and faced an entire year of turmoil, Shreyas decided that he would spread some positivity through some funny quotes written on his food bags. When you order the food from 'Thinduda', you may end up laughing while receiving the order; they have funny quotes on the food cover, which would definitely make you smile.

"I thought of giving some funny names which would definitely make people laugh while they receive the order. Palakura Pappu, Ee cover pattukunnolu thopuu. Uppu Pappu edi order cheshinodu nippu. Manchiga thinu, Sukhibava. Amberper Gandipet, edi order cheshinodu very great," shares Shreyas while giving a glimpse of some of his funny package quotes.

"I was always interested in the food business, and somehow, I got a chance to start in lockdown. Pandemic was the biggest challenge for many, and cloud kitchen at that time changed my entire lifestyle; I was working on the concept and preparing different varieties, which attracted many," says the 23-year-old entrepreneur.

Shreyes Reddy, who has done six months of research before entering into the food business, shares that he has visited several business places and found the confidence to start a cloud kitchen of his own as it can be run from any corner of the city and doesn't need any venue as such.

Shreyes, who serves over 150 people per day, also offers a wide menu with funky names like – Pehelwan Kodi Chicken wings, Kodi Fry pieces Biryani, Agam Agam Kodi Vepudu, Guddu Biryani, Bokkalu Leni Kodi Biryani, Guddu Pulusu Bagara Annam and Kiraak Pappannam.

Now, Shreyes is also thinking of selling his franchise in different parts of the city.