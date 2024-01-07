Live
- Guntur: Govt giving top priority to housing
- Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao assures to resolve issues of transgenders
- Two lawyers among 8 accused arrested, sent to police custody
- Botsa Satyanarayana assures to solve municipal staff demands, urges to call off strike
- India's Metro network to become world's 2nd largest, leaving US behind
- Maritime India Vision 2030 drives ambitious plan to transform ports
- Sanitation staff obstructs coolies
- Bangladesh polls: Sheikh Hasina casts vote in Dhaka City College
- Take measures to promote Telugu: Haribabu
- DLSA Secretary inspects district jail
Just In
This year, take a resolution to ensure 8 hours of sleep
As a new year started few days back, the tradition of making resolutions is once again in the spotlight.
As a new year started few days back, the tradition of making resolutions is once again in the spotlight. People commonly set goals to exercise more, eat healthier, or acquire a new skill. However, amidst these aspirations, a crucial aspect of well-being often escapes the limelight – sleep.
In the year 2024, let’s shift our focus to self-care and embrace the simpler, more meaningful aspects of life. Take a moment to reflect, engage, and make a commitment to self-love through the serene beauty of restful sleep.
This pledge to oneself transcends a mere resolution; it is a sincere promise to prioritize eight hours of sleep – a warm commitment to nurturing well-being through the enchantment of quality rest.
Quality sleep significantly influences physical and mental health, productivity, and overall life quality. It is a universal need that spans across age groups.
According to the Sleep Foundation, while 90% of individuals aspire to improve their sleep, only 48% succeed, with 56% rarely or never incorporating sleep-focused resolutions.
Here are some valuable tips for achieving better sleep in the coming year, as outlined by Anand Nichani, Managing Director of Magniflex India:
Consistent Sleep Schedule: Cultivate a regular bedtime and wake-up routine for a balanced internal clock, promoting rejuvenation of the mind and body.
Digital Detox Before Bed: Refrain from electronic devices and TV an hour before bedtime, opting for calming activities like reading or meditation.
Serene Sleep Environment: Invest in quality mattresses and pillows, choose soothing colors, blackout curtains, and maintain a cool room temperature. The choice of mattress plays a pivotal role in maintaining good health and posture.
Sleep- Supportive Bedding: Select a mattress aligned with comfort preferences and spinal alignment. Consider breathable sheets and blankets.
Mindfu Nutrition: Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and nicotine before bedtime. Stay hydrated during the day, limiting liquids before sleep. Opt for light, sleep-inducing snacks if hungry.
Relaxing Warm Bath: Indulge in a warm bath or shower before bedtime to induce relaxation and faster sleep onset.
In our fast-paced world, sleep often takes a backseat. This is a call to regain control over your well-being, commencing with the rejuvenating power of quality sleep—a necessity, not a luxury. Therefore, this new year calls for a renewed commitment to yourself - a promise to better yourself. Prioritize self-care and invest in 8 hours of sleep for a year of productivity fueled by a well-rested mind and good health.