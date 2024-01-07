This year, take a resolution to ensure 8 hours of sleep

As a new year started few days back, the tradition of making resolutions is once again in the spotlight. People commonly set goals to exercise more, eat healthier, or acquire a new skill. However, amidst these aspirations, a crucial aspect of well-being often escapes the limelight – sleep.

In the year 2024, let’s shift our focus to self-care and embrace the simpler, more meaningful aspects of life. Take a moment to reflect, engage, and make a commitment to self-love through the serene beauty of restful sleep.

This pledge to oneself transcends a mere resolution; it is a sincere promise to prioritize eight hours of sleep – a warm commitment to nurturing well-being through the enchantment of quality rest.

Quality sleep significantly influences physical and mental health, productivity, and overall life quality. It is a universal need that spans across age groups.

According to the Sleep Foundation, while 90% of individuals aspire to improve their sleep, only 48% succeed, with 56% rarely or never incorporating sleep-focused resolutions.

Here are some valuable tips for achieving better sleep in the coming year, as outlined by Anand Nichani, Managing Director of Magniflex India:

Consistent Sleep Schedule: Cultivate a regular bedtime and wake-up routine for a balanced internal clock, promoting rejuvenation of the mind and body.

Digital Detox Before Bed: Refrain from electronic devices and TV an hour before bedtime, opting for calming activities like reading or meditation.

Serene Sleep Environment: Invest in quality mattresses and pillows, choose soothing colors, blackout curtains, and maintain a cool room temperature. The choice of mattress plays a pivotal role in maintaining good health and posture.

Sleep- Supportive Bedding: Select a mattress aligned with comfort preferences and spinal alignment. Consider breathable sheets and blankets.

Mindfu Nutrition: Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and nicotine before bedtime. Stay hydrated during the day, limiting liquids before sleep. Opt for light, sleep-inducing snacks if hungry.

Relaxing Warm Bath: Indulge in a warm bath or shower before bedtime to induce relaxation and faster sleep onset.



In our fast-paced world, sleep often takes a backseat. This is a call to regain control over your well-being, commencing with the rejuvenating power of quality sleep—a necessity, not a luxury. Therefore, this new year calls for a renewed commitment to yourself - a promise to better yourself. Prioritize self-care and invest in 8 hours of sleep for a year of productivity fueled by a well-rested mind and good health.