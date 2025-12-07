Transformation: The gift we often fail to see

Our life is an ever-evolving journey of grace. However, there are moments in this journey when we find ourselves questioning how we spend our sacred time. Looking back, these moments often stand out as turning points in our personal transformation. It’s as if we were being gently guided to see so much more. Yet at the time, facing despair, fear, anger, or disappointment, we may not have realised the importance of these valuable life lessons. Too busy coping with what was happening, and looking for answers to ease our suffering, we may have been unable to see the gift of transformation that was occurring.

Transformation is an intrinsic process that needs to be understood from the right perspective. A perfect example of this process is the transformation of coal into a diamond. The most amazing thing about a diamond is that it is derived from coal. Although coal and diamond come from the same source, coal is unattractive and of little value, while a diamond is stunning and priceless. What a paradox, isn’t it? Coal undergoes immense pressure and heat to become a diamond. There is a lot of coal in the world, but very few diamonds. Similarly, among people, there are not many “diamonds,” because most of us are like coal. This reality must be accepted: to become a real diamond, one has to go through significant pressure and heat. That’s why it is said, “Transformation is a natural process, but it can also be traumatic.” Hence, if we wish to transform ourselves, we must be willing to endure heat and pressure under adverse conditions, and have the courage to swim against the tide.

A wonderful opportunity for change arises when we find ourselves in extremely uncomfortable situations. Nobody enjoys being in such circumstances, but if we truly want to become a diamond, we must face them with patience and perseverance—or else remain a piece of coal all our lives. Remember: we all have the wisdom to transform a bad situation into a good one, simply by changing our perspective. For that, we need tolerance. Tolerance should not be mistaken for a “grin-and-bear-it” attitude, or for suppressing resentment. No! True tolerance means having accumulated inner strength from the Almighty to such an extent that any duress has no impact other than inspiring a calm and loving response.

When we become a diamond, our world is completely different from when we were a piece of coal. Ask yourself: does anyone in the world wear coal as an ornament around their neck or on their finger? Coal is brittle and simply breaks when struck. So, imagine what would happen if we were like coal. The moral of the story is clear: life as coal is neither good nor satisfactory. On the other hand, when we become a diamond, we are set in gold and placed in a position where everyone can benefit from our beauty. Now, it is our choice: remain coal, or become a precious diamond.

