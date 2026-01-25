Valentine’s day at Santa Monica

Februaryin Santa Monica invites a slower pace and a closer connection with your loved one. From oceanfront hotels made for lingering mornings to candlelit dinners and rooftop cocktails the city offers refined ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you are planning a weekend escape or simply a perfectly planned evening, every experience feels effortlessly special.

Romantic Stays

Gateway Hotel Santa Monica-Celebrate the joy of being together at Gateway Hotel Santa Monica’s coastal style accommodations with friendly service and well-appointed amenities for a dreamy Valentine’s escape by the oceanside.

Hotel Casa Del Mar-Whether it is an intimate dinner at Terrazza or an extended staycation, Hotel Casa del Mar offers an ocean of ways to celebrate romance this February with luxurious accommodation, lively public spaces, and an overall indulgent and relaxing ambience. Make this Valentine’s celebration one you will both remember.

Sandbourne Santa Monica-This Valentine’s Day, Sudbourne invites you to an intimate coastal retreat designed for romance, indulgence, and effortless elegance. Their beach-view pool with cabanas is a great place to enjoy a cocktail at sunset. Marelle, their full-service, chef-led restaurant and bar provides an inviting space for relaxation, exceptional cuisine, and celebration.

Shutters on The Beach-Just steps from the pier, Shutters on the Beach offers stylish rooms and a serene spa designed by Michael S. Smith. With luxury in every detail, impeccable service, and innovative amenities, the hotel sets the stage for romance throughout February.

The Pierside-Escape with your special someone for Valentine’s Day celebrations at The Pierside and indulge in chic stays, culinary excellence, romantic amenities, and more. The Pierside offers quiet luxury so you can cherish every moment together.

Valentine’s Day Dining & Drinks

Calabra-Celebrate love at Calabra, an elevated rooftop restaurant and bar at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. The restaurant serves Mediterranean and California cuisine prepared in an inspiring setting with the ocean as the backdrop. Whether from the sundeck, circular bar, or indoor lounge, views are best enjoyed with small-batch wines, seasonal cocktails, and small-batch spirits, creating an unforgettable dining experience for you and your loved one.

La Puglia-Treat your loved one to a special evening of romance, flavour, and melody at La Puglia. The restaurant offers a menu of authentic Southern Italian cuisine, accompanied by live music, the perfect setting for an intimate night.

Milo & Olive-Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Milo & Olive, whether you are cosying up with fresh pasta and wood-fired pizza in-house or planning a romantic night in with takeout. Enjoy all your favourites from their menu, plus a few à la carte specials made just for the occasion.

Palma

Palma, located in the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, offers an intimate, inspiring space lined with windows and original art, with thoughtfully designed spaces for all-day dining, coffee, or canoodling. Settle into one of the carved-out niches or around the monolithic bar with a mural by local artist Ben Medansky to enjoy a meal or snack accompanied by a small-batch spirit or an expertly crafted cocktail.

Sugar Palm-Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner experience at Sugar Palm in Viceroy Santa Monica with a special prix fixe menu, featuring items like grilled swordfish and unique drinks. As an indoor-outdoor coastal dining concept, the space offers a relaxed romantic setting for celebrating the day of love.

Valentine’s Day Specials

AJA Vineyards-Plan a date to Santa Monica’s first ever wine tasting room, AJA Vineyards, and enjoy wine flights, glasses and bottles of their fine Malibu Coast and California Coast wines. Taste from their incredible local line-up hosted by knowledgeable and friendly staff for a memorable day of celebrating love.

Heal the Bay Aquarium-Fall in love with nature’s creations at Heal the Bay Aquarium’s marine education facility, which inspires understanding and conservation of Southern California coastal waters, watersheds and marine life through education, interaction, and discovery. Located beach-level, just below the Carousel at the Santa Monica Pier, the Aquarium attracts nearly 100,000 visitors per year.

Pacific Park-Take a picture on the Instagrammable heart bench, ride the Pacific Wheel at sunset, and enjoy a live violin serenade. An unforgettable mix of romance and fun-filled experiences by the ocean at Pacific Park!

Huckleberry-Huckleberry is the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market bakery, café, and marketplace that is a one-stop destination for beautiful pastries, artisan coffee, gourmet provisions and a casual breakfast or lunch. It’s the perfect start to Valentine’s Day.

Yale Jewelers-Get your valentine a gift from Yale Jewellers, a boutique jewellery store. It offers exquisite pieces as well as customisable designs, each one crafted to be uniquely yours.