Vibhuti & Rudraksh – Treasures of our culture

Vibhuti

The ash of cow dung, mixed with a few other ingredients, is processed in such a way that it has a certain receptivity. When you go out into the world, you as a person can receive the same things in many different ways, through various centers or chakras in your body. The source from which you receive makes all the difference. Thus, it was established in this culture that you should make an effort to receive everything in the highest possible way.

When applied to different points on your body, Vibhuti serves as a tool to enhance receptivity. Before you step out of the house in the morning, you apply Vibhuti to certain points of higher receptivity so that you can receive the Divine around you rather than the negativity from others.

When taking Vibhuti, always use your ring finger, as it is considered the most sacred part of the body. Apply Vibhuti to the following places for maximum benefit:

1. Agna Chakra: Between the eyebrows – to receive life as knowledge or wisdom.

2. Vishuddhi Chakra: At the pit of the throat – to enhance power.

3. Anahata Chakra: At the center of the chest, where the ribcage meets – to receive life as love.

4. Behind the earlobe: There is a solid bone; a little further down is a crevice. Follow that crevice until you find a small dimple. Locate that point and apply a little Vibhuti there.

5. For men: Apply a small amount of Vibhuti on your right big toe. For women: Apply it on your left big toe.

Rudraksh

Rudraksh is a seed that typically grows in the mountains. It has a very unique vibration. Rudraksh beads are worn for different purposes.

Wearing Rudraksh leads to a certain cleansing of the aura. Auras (the field of light and energy around each body) can vary from pitch-black to pure white, depending on one’s physical and mental health. The aura reflects who you truly are.

When you go to a new place with entirely different vibrations, your body may struggle to settle there. However, by wearing Rudraksh, you create a cocoon of your own energies, preventing external energies from disturbing you.

Rudraksh comes in various varieties, ranging from a single-faced Rudraksh to 21-faced Rudraksh, each serving different purposes. The Ekamukhi (single-faced) is for power; however, it is generally not advised to wear it without proper guidance. The Dwimukhi (two-faced) is for wealth, while the Panchamukhi (five-faced) is for well-being. Both ladies and gentlemen can wear the Panchamukhi; it promotes general well-being, reduces blood pressure, and helps keep the body calm and alert. For children, the Shanmukhi (six-faced) Rudraksh attracts motherly love.