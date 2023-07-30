Virginia offers a distinct type of luxury

Linking ﬁve-star resorts, spas and golf courses with beautiful, scenic byways. A Virginia luxury vacation gives you time to sip and to savor ﬁne wines and award-winning cuisine. Come tour Virginia and realise the true meaning of luxury.

DAY ONE

Loudoun County is known as DC’s Wine Country. Rolling green hills, where horses roam, and little winding roads take you far away from the day’s troubles. Salamander Resort and Spa sits surrounded by beautiful countryside, wrapped in serenity. Take a tour of the numerous local wineries, serving award-winning vintages. Visit the spa for a soothing massage followed by a soak in the elegant infinity-edged pool. Tempt your taste buds with a culinary trip through the Virginia Piedmont with the chef’s curated tasting menu. Then end your night relaxing by the outdoor ﬁrepits as ﬁreﬂies dance through the air.

DAY TWO

Start your day with a brisk morning ride, part of Salamander’s equestrian program. Move on to a cooking class in the special demonstration kitchen or grab your clubs and enjoy exclusive golf privileges at nearby Creighton Farms. Take a wine and painting class, or with nature as your classroom, experience the thrill of partnering with a raptor in an Ultimate Falconry Experience. Stroll down the shaded streets of Middleburg and shop in the exclusive boutiques, then dine at the historic Red Fox Inn, favored by Jackie Kennedy.

DAY THREE

Depart for Charlottesville and Keswick Hall. Take the scenic route and stop for lunch at The Inn at Little Washington to enjoy Patrick O’Connell’s inspired, three-starred Michelin cuisine, described by critics as ‘so good it makes you cry. ‘After your meal, continue south towards the charming hamlet of Free Union where the elegant Water perry Farm offers tours of their breathtaking botanical gardens.

Once you’ve settled in at Keswick, experience the legendary Full Cry Golf Course, designed by Pete Dye; lounge at the luxurious infinity-edged pool; play year-round tennis on courts featuring European Red Clay surfaces; or indulge in the latest advances in wellness, wrapped in the wonders of nature at Keswick Hall Spa.

DAY FOUR

Spend your morning on Boars Head Resort’s Birdwood Golf Course, Audubon-certiﬁed and the official home course of the University of Virginia. Afterwards, take a historical site tour of nearby Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, James Madison’s Montpelier, or James Monroe’s Highland. Find yourself in Downtown Charlottesville where you can explore unique boutique shops and admire local art. Finish the day back at Keswick Hall where you will be treated to exceptional fine-dining at Marigold by Jean-Georges.

DAY FIVE

On to Richmond where The Jefferson Hotel waits to welcome you. Authentically opulent and eternally relevant, The Jefferson has provided guests with an extraordinary travel experience for more than a century. Take a trip downtown to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for a personally curated tour of their remarkable collection of more than 35,000 works of art, including their renowned collection of Fabergé.SavorthemomentwithTheJefferson’sSouthernAfternoonTea,underthemagniﬁcentTiffany-stainedglass of their Palm Court lobby. Visit the tasting room at Reservoir Distillery and sip some of their award-winning aged bourbon. Discover the unique local boutiques along Cary Street. The culinary delights of Lemaire await you back at The Jefferson before you retire for the night.

DAY SIX

Williamsburg beckons. As one of the nation’s op golf destinations, it boasts more than a dozen courses designed by some of the most notable architects. Experience the elegance and sophistication of the historic Williamsburg Inn, a Forbes Five-Star rated resort, and gain access to the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club to play five-star, club-quality courses without membership in an exclusive, colonial setting. Spend some time exploring Merchants Square, located adjacent to Colonial Williamsburg. The square offers a charming shopping and dining experience. The area is filled with unique boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants, providing visitors with a chance to indulge in local cuisine and find souvenirs and crafts.

DAY SEVEN

Last stop, Virginia Beach, home to The Historic Cavalier Resort and Beach Club, where U.S. presidents and celebrities stayed and played for nearly 100years. The iconic hotel has been reimagined and beautifully restored to its original grandeur, offering travelers all the elegance of yesterday, with the comfort of today’s modern amenities. Enjoy private access to the Oceanfront’s most exclusive and contemporary beach club. Kayak with dolphins for an up-close-and-personal experience with some of the area’s well-known locals. Let the talented therapists at the on-site Seahill Spa work the kinks out of your tired muscles, then dine on vibrant local fare at the sophisticated Becca. Wind down the day with a glass of bourbon from Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., thenation’s only craft spirits distillery located inside a luxury hotel.