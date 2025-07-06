Voice Maestro Honoured

In a proud moment for the world of voice artistry and communication, Dr. M.E. Azaad, a renowned voice trainer and artist, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Arts by Global Human Peace University. The prestigious award was presented at a formal convocation ceremony held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, on Saturday, celebrating his remarkable contributions to the arts—particularly in the niche yet powerful domain of voice culture and training.

With a career spanning decades, Dr. Azaad has carved a unique space for himself in the field of vocal training. Revered for his in-depth understanding of the human voice, he has mentored a diverse group of professionals—from politicians and ministers to TV anchors, journalists, and dubbing artists. His training techniques, rooted in both science and art, have empowered many to communicate with greater clarity, confidence, and impact.

Beyond mainstream circles, Dr. Azaad has also extended his expertise to marginalized communities, particularly the visually impaired, enabling them to find a voice—literally and figuratively—in professional settings. His inclusive approach to training has been hailed as a model for using the arts as a means of empowerment and social upliftment.

A trailblazer in the dubbing industry, Dr. Azaad was one of the founding members of the Dubbing Union in Hyderabad, working tirelessly to gain recognition and better working conditions for voice artists. His efforts not only laid the foundation for industry standards but also helped establish voice artistry as a respected and structured profession.

Dr. Azaad’s voice has reached audiences across platforms—advertisements, documentaries, and devotional films—demonstrating his versatility and passion for the medium. Whether through scripting soulful narrations or training the next generation of orators and performers, his work has left a lasting impact on both the arts and society.

The Honorary Doctorate recognises not just a lifetime of achievement but also a philosophy—that the human voice is not merely a tool for speech, but a powerful vehicle for expression, leadership, and transformation. By refining how people use their voice, Dr. Azaad has helped amplify messages that matter, shape public discourse, and build more confident communicators across fields.

The event saw attendance from several eminent personalities in the realms of education, media, and the performing arts, all coming together to honour a man whose influence often begins behind the scenes but resonates far beyond the stage or studio.

As he received the accolade, Dr. Azaad humbly acknowledged the support of his mentors, peers, and students, dedicating the award to those who believe in the transformative power of voice. His journey stands as a testament to how a single voice, when nurtured and used wisely, can echo across industries—and generations.