There are no politicians or party leaders residing here. However, people-friendly policies and ideals turn out to be a major driving factor to christen the colony after the country's leader.



Welcome to 'Modi Street' at Prahaladapuram in Visakhapatnam. Those residing here mention with a tinge of pride that this is probably one-of-its-kind locality in Andhra Pradesh named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is not just the name of the street that draws the attention but also sets an example in various other aspects as well.

From maintaining safety standards to integrity, enhancing security to following traditions and carrying out patriotic programmes, Modi Street acts as a role model for others to follow suit.

Before highlighting the special features of the place, there is a need to dig into the pages of history.

The history of Modi Street dates back to October, 2014 when severe cyclonic storm Hudhud left a trail of destruction in the port city. Much before the cyclone that shattered the port city, the neighbourhood was like any other colony for about 100 families residing in the place.

But, residents here mention that the cyclonic storm left a positive effect on them. "Till then we were living like any other residents of the colony with no great involvement in any of the activities whatsoever. But Hudhud made us unite and become a part of an extended family. To overcome the impact of the cyclone, we teamed up as an association and took up rescue and clearing exercises in the locality," recalls Bhupatiraju Suraparaju, president of Modi Street.

As months passed, Modi Street has earned a reputation of standing out among other neighbourhoods.

In 2015, a surveillance mechanism was introduced in the locality by installing CCTV cameras in various corners. For any outsider, it is difficult to hoodwink the third eye and slip away from its view. At a time when even commercial complexes were deprived of CCTV cameras, Modi Street was armed with the technology. Benches were set up along the locality for the senior citizens and residents to relax and chat. Though a number of theft cases were reported in abutting colonies, Modi Street stands as an exception as it never registered any such case so far. "Touchwood!" exclaim the residents.

This apart, the locality also has a public address system which aids the colony people to wake up to the spiritual melodies such as 'Suprabhatam' and devotional renditions related to Gods and Goddesses that keep changing based on the importance of the day. Similarly, on occasions like Sankranti, Republic Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Independence Day and other festivals, people come together to celebrate. The annual anniversary of Modi Street is celebrated in a very grand manner. "During the anniversary celebrations, cooking at home will be stalled. From having the morning cup of tea to breakfast, lunch and dinner, everything will be relished along with the residents at one meeting point," explains M. Ravindra, secretary of Modi Street.

Investing their own funds, residents of Modi Street come together to carry out plantation drives and clean-up programmes through 'sramadanam' every month. In case if any of the residents suffer from financial crunch or other issues, a part of the welfare fund will be given to the family to help them recover from the challenge.

Residents of Modi Street opine that if the residents' welfare association in each colony could come together like them, most of the problems will be sorted out in an amicable manner and it could set an example for others.