What is hungover skin?

When you have had alcohol the previous night, you do develop a hangover and so does your skin. Hungover skin looks dry dehydrated pale and sallow. Let's see how alcohol consumption and lack of sleep affects our skin.



Alcohol is a diuretic, so it dehydrates your skin making it dull and pale. Sugar in certain alcoholic drinks enables a process called glycation which leads to breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers. Sugar can also cause a spike in androgen hormones and sebum secretion resulting in pimples. Alcohol also results in inflammation of the skin and aggravates conditions like rosacea, psoriasis or even acne. As a pro-inflammatory, alcohol contributes to puffiness, redness and flushing. Alcohol also results in accumulation of free radicals in the skin which make the skin look dial and dehydrated. Lack of sleep results in stress which can increase the cortisol hormones which intern results in dark circles. It also causes breakdown of collagen fibers leading to fine lines and dilated pores. Melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone is released while you are sleep and it helps in skin repair. Lack of sleep will also deprive the skin of its normal repair mechanism.

Remedies:



First of all hydrate by drinking 3 to 4 litres of water. Supplements of vitamin C or citrus fruits, pure lemon shots and antioxidant supplements such as glutathione help to neutralize the free radicals that accumulated due to consumption of alcohol. Use hyaluronic acid serums to hydrate the skin. Use Ceramide based moisturisers to repair the barrier layer of the skin. Medicated creams such as oxymetazoline, tacrolimus or pimecrolimus are prescribed when there is excessive redness. Use a salicylic acid or azelaic acid-based serum if you have breakouts. Take pro biotics to cleanse your gut.

Cosmetic procedures which are going to gain popularity in 2023



In terms of skin care people are going to be ingredient conscious and minimum makeup will be the trend. hence the need to have clear, even toned skin with smaller pores and no fines lines , no blemishes is what people will look out for.

Treatments in terms of micro needling radio frequency, platelet rich plasma, Laser toning , derma pen, oxygeneo facials will be sought after procedures to get the above minimum make up or no make up look.

In terms of beauty treatments, younger females upto the age of 30 are opting for fillers and the eye to treat hollow under eyes and look fresh. non-surgical nose jobs with fillers and fillers injected into the lips to volumize the lips will also be popular. Botox injection into the masseter muscle, to reduce jaw clenching, tmj pain and obtain a smooth Oval facial contour will also be sought after. Younger men up to the Age of 30, are opting for more defined chin and jaw line with the help of fillers.

Skin booster injections such as profhilo, volite will be popular amongst all genders and age groups from 25 to 55 as preventative measures, so that the process of collagen breakdown, wrinkles and sagging is delayed. Besides, skin boosters also keep the skin well hydrated, radiant and supple.

Muscle firming with TESLA Former which uses Functional Magnetic Stimulation (FMS), will be the next big thing. It is a non-invasive body toning, muscle building treatment for the butt, arms and thighs, and of course the abdomen.