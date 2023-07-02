What is perfect in this world?

When we notice this world, we live in from ancient times, there has always been an effort for improvement and betterment. Man has always made an effort to make things better. This constitutes growth, which we can also call development and innovation. But even now, we are still trying to figure out what perfection is. It is not a case where we are in a land that lacks perfection or still looking for something that is perfect. And this has led us to continuously strive for perfection without knowing what it is.

For instance, sometimes, we get so caught up in petty quarrels that go on for years. It is not like we are so entangled in these trivial affairs and disagreements that we completely miss the big picture. Because if there is something wrong, then we can find the solution for it eventually, whether it takes a year, five years, ten years, decades or even more. But how is it that even after thousands of years, we can still not find the solution, and the problem has remained for centuries? This brings us to the question of what is considered perfect on this planet. And if there is something that is considered to be an illusion, then we must do everything we can in our power to release ourselves from it. And when we do this, we will be able to manifest reality, and this should be the objective.

And yoga is that ancient science and technology that will help us to uncover the truth of existence. Through yoga practice, we can experiment and figure out what is easy, what is complex, and what is beneficial or not for growth and development. For example, a child may want an expensive toy, but his parents are not buying it. This may not be because they do not love him or do not want to buy it for him, but it could be that he is not yet ready to receive this expensive toy. And in this very same way, spirituality prepares us for all the best things in this life, and the sooner we can get ready to receive the bliss of existence, the sooner we can realise the beauty of this life.