What's new at Surajkund Craft Mela 2023?

The world's largest annual craft fair, Surajkund Craft Mela 2023, will be the perfect place for Vivanta Surajkund-NCR to commemorate the Year of Millets.

Vivanta Surajkund-NCR presents a culinary journey woven with the values of social responsibility at the festival, bringing in an unforgettable experience of the traditional Indian millet combined with the innovation of elegant dining. The hotel's painstakingly crafted menu, created by Chef Prashant Banerjee/Sous Chef in honour of the International Year of the Millet 2023, tells the story of the superfood in a gastronomically inventive way.

In order to establish India as the "Global Hub of Millets" and to strengthen local communities, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

All millets varieties at Vivanta Surajkund- NCR are sourced from farmers in the Himalayan foothills. These include the millet varieties Sorghum, Barnyard, Finger, Foxtail, Kodo, Little, and Pearl.

Greek Sorghum & Vegetable Bowl, Mixed Millet Bhel Puri, Pulled Chicken & Millet Wrap, Foxtail Crested Fillet of Sole, Wok Tossed Kodo Millet with Bokchoy, and Sorghum & Walnut Brownie are just a few of the delectable dishes on the exquisitely curated menu for the Surajkund Mela. On the site, visitors can also get a taste of the "Millet Way of Life."

The kiosk is based on the Paathya values that underlie all IHCL endeavours to forge a future of sustainable development and social responsibility through collaboration with all stakeholders. The kiosk is free of plastic, and the bottling plant also uses sustainable practises. Local potters and women from the Mela's vicinity will be present at the stall and the property moving forward to support local talent.

Suju Krishnan, General Manager - Vivanta Surajkund-NCR said: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Surajkund Craft Mela 2023. The annual festival, which is the largest crafts fair in the world, is a melting pot of culture and we are grateful to be a part of the festivities organised by Haryana Tourism Authorities. This year's kiosk by Vivanta Surajkund-NCR is all about two things - The goodness of Millets and The Sustainable Way of Paathya. Look forward to welcoming the delegates for Surajkund International fair 2023."

Prashant Banerjee, sous Chef, Vivanta Surajkund-NCR said: "Millet has been integral to the cultural history of India. While developing the menu for the International Year of Millets, we were inspired by the 'Nostalgic Millet Food Journey.' We wanted to honour the traditional millet by adding the Vivanta touch of innovation and contemporariness. Our meticulously crafted menu for the event, which will also be available at our property, is designed to experiment with the superfood to enthral the five senses, radicalise immunity and rejoice in the 'Millet Way of Life'."