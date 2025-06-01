Young minds of art

The Department of Fine Arts at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, hosted its annual exhibition Final Display 2025 at its Gachibowli campus. Featuring 33 students from Painting, Printmaking, and Sculpture, the exhibition showcased a vibrant array of works in diverse media. Every corner of the department—corridors, indoor spaces, and open courtyards—was transformed into a creative hub, echoing the energy and vision of young artists. Guided by dedicated faculty, students explored themes rooted in social issues, personal experiences, and historical art movements. Many installations featured handmade materials, reflecting sustainability and individuality.

The works highlighted a thoughtful engagement with contemporary challenges and demonstrated strong conceptual depth alongside technical finesse. This exhibition was not only an academic milestone but also a vital cultural event, reflecting the pulse of a new generation. To amplify its impact, Final Display 2025 deserves to travel across India. Wider visibility would encourage dialogue, inspire young artists nationwide, and foster a more connected artistic community. These emerging voices are ready—India should be listening.