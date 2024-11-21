3 Superwomaniyas: Huma Qureshi celebrates bond with Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal

Huma Qureshi recently shared a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram featuring herself with actresses Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal. In the post, Huma referred to the trio as “3 superwomen,” or as she affectionately coined it, “superwomaniyas.” The images show the three stars twinning in black outfits, beaming with smiles as they pose together.

The candid photos capture a fun and joyful moment between the actresses, with Shefali and Rasika seated while Huma takes the selfie. The caption read, “3 photos. 3 superwomen… or shall I say superwomaniyas @shefalishahofficial @rasikadugal,” reflecting the bond they share as colleagues and friends in the industry.

Known for their remarkable work in both mainstream and unconventional cinema, Shefali Shah has garnered widespread acclaim for her performances in Delhi Crime and Taal, while Rasika Dugal is recognized for her stellar roles in Mirzapur and Delhi Crime. Huma Qureshi, who most recently garnered attention for her show Mithya: The Darker Chapter, has had a successful career in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Badlapur.

Huma’s recent posts have also included heartfelt appreciation for her brother, Saqib Saleem, for his performance in Citadel: Honey Bunny. On the work front, Huma is gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Jolly LLB 3 and Toxic.