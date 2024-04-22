5 Natural DIY Hairspray Recipes for Every Hair Type

Make Your Own Hairspray with These 5 All-Natural Recipes

Looking for a natural, budget-friendly hair product to keep your hairstyle in place? These DIY recipes are not only free of aerosol propellants and artificial fragrances, which can cause allergies, but they are also simple to prepare. You'll know what's in them—and how to pronounce their ingredients—so you can be sure you're not exposing yourself, your hair, or the environment to harmful chemicals. Best of all? They are completely customisable to your specific needs and preferences. Just keep in mind that you may need to use hair gel or another product in addition to the homemade hairspray to achieve the same results that commercial hair sprays do. Consider this a more than reasonable trade-off!

Here are 5 all-natural hairspray recipes to suit any hair type:

1. Brown Rice + Yucca Powder

Brown rice, yucca powder, an antioxidant-rich cleanser, and an essential oil of your choice are the ingredients in this do-it-yourself recipe. The amount of yucca added to the recipe can be changed to suit different hair textures, and it works with a wide range of hair types.

Ingredients:

· ½ cup organic brown rice

· 2 cups water

· ¼ teaspoon yucca powder

· Essential oil of your choice

Instructions:

· Bring 1 ¾ cups of water to a boil and cook brown rice for 10 to 15 minutes.

· Remove any excess water from the rice and set aside.

· Let it sit until it cools.

· After it has cooled, mix the rice water with the yucca powder.

· Gradually add 1/4 cup of water until the mixture becomes thinner and more liquid-like.

· Include one or two drops of the essential oil of your choice.

· Shake well before adding to a spray bottle. For long-term storage, place in the refrigerator when not in use.

2. Aloe Vera + Water

In addition to calming itchy scalps and stimulating hair growth, the enzymes found in aloe vera can restore damaged skin cells on the scalp. While smoothing and shining your hair, it works wonders as a conditioner. Individuals suffering from dull, dry hair and/or scalp will find this to be of particular use.

Ingredients:

· ¼ cup aloe vera gel

· 1 ¼ cup water

· 1 teaspoon coconut oil apple cider vinegar (optional)

Instructions:

· In a bowl, mix aloe vera gel and water.

· Whisk in the coconut oil or apple cider vinegar.

· Transfer to a spray bottle. Remember to shake thoroughly before use.













3. Lemon + Water

This recipe only requires two ingredients and takes 20 minutes of your time. The citric acid in the star ingredient, lemon, works double duty by improving the shine of your hair while also promoting scalp health by absorbing excess oil. If you're looking to lighten your hair naturally, this is a good option.

Ingredients:

· 1 lemon

· 2 cups water

· A pot

· A stove or hot plate

· A strainer

· An empty spray bottle

Instructions:

· Slice the lemon into wedges.

· Put the lemon wedges in a pot and cover with water.

· Bring the lemons and water to a boil and cook until only half of the liquid is left.

· Let the boiled lemon water cool.

· Then, strain the lemon water and store it in a clean spray bottle.

· If the finished spray is sticky to the touch, dilute it with some water. It's simple to tweak.

· Keep your hair spray in the fridge between uses. It should last for up to a week. If your hairspray becomes cloudy, shows signs of mould growth, or smells strange, discard it immediately.

4. Orange + Water

You can also use an orange in the above recipe. See which one you prefer by giving it a go in both directions. If you want to change the smell or make your hair healthier, you can add some essential oils to your hair spray.

Ingredients:

· 1 orange

· 2 cups water

· A pot

· A stove or hot plate

· A strainer

· An empty spray bottle

Instructions:

· Slice the orange into wedges.

· Put the orange wedges in a pot and cover with water.

· Bring the orange and water to a boil and cook until only half of the liquid is left.

· Let the boiled orange water cool.

· Then, strain the orange water and store it in a clean spray bottle.

· If the finished spray is sticky to the touch, dilute it with some water. It's simple to tweak.

· Keep your hair spray in the fridge between uses. It should last for up to a week. If your hairspray becomes cloudy, shows signs of mould growth, or smells strange, discard it immediately.

5. Sugar + Jojoba Oil

You are in luck if you are seeking a light hold, and your hair is either straight or wavy. It manages dandruff, fights frizz, and restores damaged hair while being extremely hydrating and soothing. Just add more sugar for more hold.

Ingredients:

· 1 cup water

· 2 tablespoons sugar

· 1 teaspoon jojoba oil

· Essential oil of your choice

Instructions:

· Bring water to a boil, then add sugar.

· Heat until the sugar is completely dissolved.

· Allow the water to completely cool.

· Add jojoba oil, followed by one to two drops of your favourite essential oil, to a spray bottle.

· Shake to combine. When not in use, store in the refrigerator.

Now you can make your own hairspray! No more harmful chemicals and spending money.