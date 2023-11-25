5 winter skincare tips for acne-prone skin

Navigating winter with acne-prone skin can be tricky, as the cold weather, indoor heating, and temperature fluctuations tend to trigger breakouts and skin irritations. This season, arm yourself with five essential winter skincare tips tailored for acne-prone skin. With the right routine, you can effectively manage acne flare-ups and maintain a healthy, radiant complexion despite the winter challenges.



Adopting these tips by Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder of OZiva becomes vital to ensure your skin stays clear and glowing throughout the colder months.

Gentle Cleansing

Begin your routine with a mild, non-drying cleanser that effectively removes impurities without stripping essential oils, creating a clean canvas without causing breakouts. Look for cleansers containing Niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3. These cleansers not only aid in reducing melanin synthesis, but also combat acne, and dark spots, and assist in pigmentation correction. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties, often derived from ingredients like Holy Basil, help in minimizing acne and acne spots, ensuring a thorough and gentle cleansing experience that promotes clearer and healthier skin. You can also use a Face Wash that is cruelty-free, 100% clean, vegan, and clinically proven to bring about increased skin radiance, correct dark spots, and improve the pH balance of the skin. In order to ensure that your skin isn’t itchy, tight, or flaky, it would be a good idea to use lukewarm water instead of hot water.

Hydration is Key

Stay refreshed by sipping water regularly throughout the day and consume at least 8 glasses of water daily for your internal hydration. Also, ensure your skin stays nourished and hydrated using an oil-free moisturizer packed with clinically proven ingredients during the cold season. Look for formulations that offer multifaceted benefits for radiant skin. Opt for a moisturizer enriched with Kakadu Plum Extract, a potent source of Vitamin C, enhancing your skin’s natural glow. Ingredients like Acerola Cherry help boost collagen production, promoting a youthful appearance, while Rosehip safeguards against free radicals, countering the signs of aging. Additionally, Saffron refreshes the skin and reduces blemishes, unveiling a pigmentation-free, glowing complexion. Prioritize moisturizers free from harmful elements such as mineral oil, parabens, cruelty, and artificial additives, ensuring a clean and safe skincare experience.

Sunscreen Protection

Shielding your skin from harmful UV rays is crucial even in winter. Despite the colder temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) rays remain present and can cause damage. Utilizing a non-greasy sunscreen with a suitable Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is essential. This protective measure not only helps prevent sunburn but also safeguards against long-term skin damage, including premature aging, wrinkles, and sunspots. Moreover, consistent use of sunscreen aids in preventing acne scarring by minimizing the darkening of existing acne spots caused by sun exposure. By incorporating sunscreen into your daily skincare routine, you’re not only safeguarding against immediate skin damage but also preserving its health and youthful appearance in the long run. People should reapply sunscreen within set intervals. So opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF value. This sunscreen should offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays, ensuring comprehensive sun defense. Apply it generously and consistently during the day. Don’t overlook a lip balm with SPF to safeguard your lips. Sunscreen not only prevents sunburn but also thwarts premature aging, lowers the risk of skin cancer, and maintains the health and radiance of your skin.

Don’t Forget Major Nutrients

One must always incorporate different foods in their daily diet to keep themselves warm and receive nutrients that are crucial for winter like Vitamin C (citrus fruits and veggies like orange, gooseberry, lemon, sweet lime, kiwi, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli), Vitamin D (Orange juice, almond milk, rice milk and cereals), Vitamin E (Almonds, resins, walnuts) and Omega3 Fatty Acids (Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and nuts). These all help you stay healthy during the changing seasons by boosting your immune system. Also, look up the variety of local produce available in your region in winter. Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables help in boosting your immune system. So focus on what is available in the market for you to eat, depending on the seasons, and choose seasonal fruits and vegetables such as apples, grapes, broccoli, sprouts, carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, dates, oats, basil, ginger, whole grain cereals & pulses, etc. Make sure at least one fruit or vegetable is a part of your day.

Plant-Based Nutrition Consumption For Holistic Health

Zinc aids the immune system in defending your body against viruses and bacteria during the cold season. It prevents cold viruses from adhering to the host’s nasal mucosa cells. It also works by stopping the growth of these germs and preventing them from reproducing. Hence, opt for clean, plant-based supplements to make sure you are getting all the zinc and Vitamin C you need. Adopting a holistic lifestyle with eating a balanced diet will also keep you healthy inside. Including clean and plant-based supplements that keep your gut relaxed and skin glowing during winter is a good idea. Try supplements that contain wholefood multivitamins for women and men like Vitamin E, and Vitamin A, and Ayurvedic herbs like Amla & Manjistha that help improve your well-being and digestive health which will ultimately lead to happy and radiant skin and protect it from getting dull. Also, consider consuming certified-clean protein supplements with essential multivitamins, minerals, and Ayurvedic herbal extracts for better metabolism, weight management, and maintaining your energy levels throughout the winter season.

Practicing yoga, going for walks, exercising in the gym, swimming, etc. for 30 minutes daily not only helps you stay active in winter but also keeps your body and skin healthy and happy. The right balance of nutritious food and water intake can keep you healthy even when it’s icy outside. Though people crave highly processed foods, and heavy and rich dishes during the cold weather, plant-based meals help avoid digestive discomfort, keep energy levels steady, and stabilise our gut microbiome. Lentils, cereals, fruits, and veggies meet our protein, vitamin, and fiber needs and boost immunity. Moreover, nutrient-rich supplements are free of artificial ingredients and preservatives.