A passion for dance

It was the August of 2007, when a small Kuchipudi teaching institute was established in Hyderabad. It was named Natya Tarangini and had only four students. Today, nearly two decades later, it has blossomed into one of south India’s best-known schools for the propagation of high-quality classical dance.

Yamini Reddy, Kuchipudi artiste and daughter-disciple of the Delhi-based, legendary dance-duo Raja-Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, established Natya Tarangini, a year after she moved to Hyderabad. The institute is her labour of love and tribute to her passion for the classical art form. She is now looking forward with great enthusiasm to the 18th anniversary function on November 8, at CCRT Amphitheatre, Madhapur, Hyderabad. Entry is free and welcome to all art lovers.

Yamini tells us excitedly: “I started it with a deep dedication to Kuchipudi. The aim was to pass on this great art form to the next generation. We began with four students and grew from strength to strength. Within the first year we grew to 10 students. With God’s and my guru’s grace, as of today, we can proudly and happily say that we have trained hundreds of students at Natya Tarangini, Hyderabad!”

It wasn’t an easy journey though. Teaching classical dance is a tough task and challenge and involves persistent effort, time and unwavering focus.

Yamini has herself undergone rigorous training for years under the best of the best---the iconic Raja-Radha Reddy who have earned international acclaim and standing ovations for their performances at prestigious platforms worldwide. Yamini wanted her own students also to benefit from that great legacy.

As she adds: “My goal has always been to prepare the next gen with the same ethos and care that my gurus trained me. Personal attention to each student is something I believe in and I make sure no student is left unsupervised by me.”

Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya who are both her parents and teachers have been a guiding force in this journey and offered consistent support. They have maintained a judicious balance between overseeing the activities of Natya Tarangini while allowing Yamini all the leeway and independence she needs to grow as a respect dance-teacher in her own right.

Talking of their role as mentors, the elder Reddys reveal: “We have always valued our daughter’s independence. We wanted her to grow in all aspects and made sure we were not overly involved with her institute, but we have always stood by her giving guidance and support when needed. We wanted to make sure that we pass on the same ethos of training that we received from our Guru. Now we feel proud to see her grow into a fine artist and teacher. Her students admire her and enjoy training with her.” They point out that it is not easy to make the centuries-old Kuchipudi art form relevant to the younger generation today. However, they note with satisfaction that Yamini has skillfully managed to bridge the past and future.

Over the years, Yamini has faced and overcome many challenges. Today’s dance-acharyas in all genres of classical dance realise, that the current young generation is equally rich in talent but their mindset as well as the circumstances of these times are different from that of the earlier one. Hence, the teacher has to adjust and evolve to adapt to changing times.

Yamini is well aware of that. As she explains: “In this fast-changing world that has infinite distractions, making the young ones see and understand the value of our ancient art form has been challenging. But I found my own methods of connecting with them. I try my best to keep the tradition intact so that students may learn the art form as is and then explore it and make it their own in the future.”

So, what can audiences expect on the big day for Natya Tarangini, the 18th anniversary function? We learnt that the celebrations aim to showcase the young talent of the school. On show will be both traditional and innovative Kuchipudi performances by the students. A highlight will be a special item on the theme of unity in diversity. It connects verses from the Bible with a beautiful poem ‘My heart is a temple’ choreographed by Yamini’s teacher-parents. Also, on the agenda are performances by seniors’ disciples of some original choreographies of the institute, which have creative inputs from Raja-Radha Reddy.

Of course, Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy too will all be coming down from Delhi for the celebrations. As some of Natya Tarangini young students tell us: “For us, it will be a wonderful opportunity to take their blessings and an honour to perform in their presence.” It is indeed an event to look forward too for the institute students and the art loving public.