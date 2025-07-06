A vibrant, versatile vocalist & violinist! – Sindhu Rageshwari Malladi

Music seems to be the powerful force of legacy in the most renowned Malladi family which has the significant honour of having musicians through four generations.

Sindhu Rageswari is a fourth-generation musician from this much respected Malladi family. Born to the musician couple Dr. Malladi Ravikumar and Smt. Malladi Nagalakshmi, Sindhu’s musical lineage includes her great-grandfather, Late Malladi Srirama Murthy, a celebrated Harikatha exponent, and her grandfather, Nadanidhi Sri Malladi Suribabu.

Sindhu’s musical talents are evident in her mastery of Carnatic vocal music and the violin, which she began learning at ages 4 and 6, respectively. She started learning violin from Smt. Anusha Sreeram and currently under the tutelage of Vid. Dr. Nishanth Chandran. Her exceptional Swarajnanam skills have enabled her to accompany notable musicians like Sri Malladi Suribabu and Malladi Brothers on violin.

There are many Achievements, Awards and Accolades to her credit - few noteworthy ones are Rasika’s Choice Award, Times Thyagaraja Award ( 2023-2024 Runner up ) Finalist of Carnatic Music Idol ( 2024), Papanasam Sivan Tambura Prize, Kalasagaram (2024) , Gold Medal winner at Gayatri Mahila Sangita Samiti, Shanmukhananda Tambura Prize, Shanmukhananda Sabha, Mumbai (2025) etc. Vid Sindhu has performed at various prestigious Sabhas and Venues and in many virtual music Events.

Her most recent memorable celebratory performances were at Ayodhya (Ramotsav) and Prayagraj (Maha Kumbh Mela).

Sindhu is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Business Process Management from P.B. Siddhartha College, Vijayawada.

Talking about her interest in music and about the familial musical bonding Sindhu says - “My interest in music was evident from a young age, and my mother, Smt. Nagalakshmi, began teaching me vocal music when I was just 4 years old. Growing up in a family surrounded by rich Carnatic classical music, with professional musicians on both my paternal and maternal sides, instilled in me a deep appreciation and refined taste for music. My brother, Malladi Sivanand Yasasvi, a talented singer and mridangist, has been a significant influence in my life. We share a special bond through music, often collaborating in performances. When I sing, he’s there to accompany me on the mridangam, and when he sings, I have the pleasure of playing the violin alongside him. It’s always a joyous experience, and I cherish our musical partnership.”

She adds that her fascination with the violin began at a young age, inspired by esteemed musicians like Embar Kannan and others who accompanied her father and uncle... Learning violin and vocal music simultaneously has enabled her to develop a deeper understanding of ragas, their structures, and improved her ability to identify ragas and sing raagalapnas with confidence and command. The various aspects of vocal and instrumental music converge in her output giving a wholesome feel to her Manodharma.

Her versatility comes out vibrantly in her rich voice that has a deep classical bearing.

asked to elaborate on her practice sessions she says - “My practice routine is quite immersive. When I feel inspired to practice, I can sit for hours, completely absorbed in the moment. For violin practice, I dedicate a separate room to minimize distractions. I often sit in my pooja mandir, light a lamp, and practice in the gentle glow of the lamp” she adds with a smile.

Talking about her musical influences Sindhu says “ I’m deeply grateful to my parents for instilling in me a love for music. My violin guru, Vidwan Nishanth Chandran sir, has been a huge inspiration with his remarkable balance of academics and music. I’m also inspired by legendary vocalists like Sri Nedunuri Krishnamurthy Garu, Smt. MLV, Smt. MS Subbalakshmi, Sri GNB, Sri T V Shankarnarayana Garu and Sri TN Seshagopalan Sir. Personally, I’m committed to continually growing and refining my skills, with the goal of popularizing Carnatic classical music while staying true to its traditions and heritage.” Sindhu was a part of a group to Hampi for ‘Gudi Kucheri’ (Temple Concert) along with 25 fellow musicians, who visited sacred sites, learned about their history, and performed individually and in groups. This young musician is full of beans - musically, culturally and academically!