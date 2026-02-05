Adding nuts to weight-loss diets may boost results; study reveals

Including nuts in a calorie-controlled weight-loss diet does not hinder weight reduction and may, in fact, enhance it, according to a new study released on Tuesday. The research challenges the common belief that nuts should be avoided due to their high fat and calorie content.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA), analysed data from seven randomised controlled trials that examined weight changes and glycaemic control in people following energy-restrictive (ER) diets. The findings revealed that none of the studies showed negative effects on weight loss when nuts were incorporated into the diet.

UniSA researcher Professor Alison Coates said nuts are a nutrient-dense food that deserve a place in weight-loss plans. “People often avoid nuts when trying to lose weight because they believe the fat and energy content will lead to weight gain,” she explained. “Our findings clearly show that this concern is unfounded.”

Notably, four of the seven studies found that participants who consumed between 42 and 84 grams of nuts daily as part of an ER diet experienced significantly greater weight loss compared to those who followed similar diets without nuts. The additional weight loss ranged from 1.4 kg to 7.4 kg, which researchers suggest may be linked to nuts’ ability to promote satiety and reduce overall hunger.

Professor Coates emphasised that nuts not only do not cause weight gain but may actively support weight-loss efforts. Co-author Dr Sharayah Carter added that the findings are encouraging for both individuals and health professionals. “For people who enjoy eating nuts, it’s reassuring to know they can help achieve weight-loss goals while also supporting overall health,” she said.

The study reinforces the idea that balanced, nutrient-rich foods can play a positive role in sustainable weight management.