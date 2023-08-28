All About Gender Equality at Workplace

In today’s rapidly advancing world, where progress is evident across every conceivable domain, it remains disconcerting to acknowledge that the journey toward achieving gender parity remains arduous and protracted. The pursuit of achieving women’s equality in the workplace and the world has been a long fight and is still ongoing. Here, the onus to ensure 100% women’s equality in the workplace lies with the leaders of all respective organisations worldwide.

Meet these women entrepreneurs who have established themselves in different sectors and create a benchmark.

Shobha Saini, AVP - HR, Internshala

Based on my experience of leading the HR team at Internshala for 6+ years now, building a non-discriminatory culture in your organisation and team goes a long way in achieving the same. It is utmost necessary that the organisation’s leaders enable this and hence is followed by all the employees in the organisation. At Internshala, we just hire the right talent without any discrimination based on gender, and every decision regarding work assignments, remuneration, or promotions are made entirely based on the capabilities of the team member irrespective of their gender. As a result of such efforts, we have noticed a substantial increase in women making job applications and their hiring rate. We currently have 15+ teams at Internshala, including Finance, HR, Social Media Marketing, Visual Design, PR, Product Management, Marketing, Support, Operations, and an Engineering team led by women leaders.

In tandem with cultivating an equitable culture, the value of perpetual learning and implementing progressive policies cannot be underestimated. An illustrative example is our recent introduction of a menstrual leave policy at Internshala, a testament to our dedication to constructing a truly inclusive environment for menstruating employees.

Divya Mohan, Chief Human Resource Officer, InsuranceDekho

“At InsuranceDekho, we are firmly dedicated to creating a workplace where no matter the gender, are treated equally. Gender equality isn’t just about making progress; it’s a fundamental human right. By promoting fairness, we understand the importance of breaking down obstacles and unfair judgments that hold people back. This isn’t just good for our company; it suits everyone.”

At InsuranceDekho, we are wholeheartedly committed to this goal. We believe in a workplace where everyone’s opinions matter, no matter what their gender is; we offer opportunities that don’t care about stereotypes or biases. In doing so, we tap into the hidden talents of all our team members, creating a place where diversity and inclusion are valued.”

Charu Kunwar - Group head of HR at Lighthouse Canton

At Lighthouse Canton, actual progress and success come from embracing equity in every aspect of our work. Our organisational ethos is built on diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering the team.

Each day, we strive to break free from unconscious bias to ensure that every voice is heard and respected. We actively pursue an environment where people are not constrained by gender or any other division. On Women’s Equality Day, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering an inclusive culture, providing everyone with an equal opportunity to thrive and succeed. Equity isn’t just an expression for us but our culture’s foundation.