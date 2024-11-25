Almonds are a key to faster muscle recovery after exercise: Study

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition highlights that eating almonds daily can significantly aid inexercise recovery. Funded by the Almond Board of California, the research found that almonds help reduce muscle soreness, minimize damage, and improve performance.

The study involved 26 middle-aged participants who exercised for 1-4 hours weekly. Over eight weeks, they consumed either two ounces of raw almonds or calorie-matched unsalted pretzels daily. After this period, participants performed a 30-minute downhill treadmill run designed to induce muscle strain. Recovery markers, including muscle soreness, performance, and biochemical indicators, were assessed before the run and at 24, 48, and 72 hours afterward.

Key findings revealed that those who consumed almonds experienced lower levels of creatine kinase, a marker of muscle damage, and a quicker decline in these levels post-exercise. Muscle performance was notably better at 24 and 72 hours, and participants reported reduced pain—37% lower at 24 hours and 33% lower at 48 hours.

Experts believe the wide range of nutrients in almonds, including protein, antioxidants, and magnesium, contribute to these benefits. “Almonds provide essential nutrients in a natural form, supporting effective recovery,” said Dr. Mark Kern, a professor at San Diego State University.

Nutritionists echoed similar views, with Sheela Krishnaswamy describing almonds as a “nutrient powerhouse” and an excellent addition to active individuals’ diets.

With their high content of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins, almonds not only promote recovery but also support overall fitness. This study strengthens their position as a go-to snack for athletes and casual fitness enthusiasts alike.

Incorporating almonds into daily routines can enhance recovery, reduce soreness, and improve muscle strength, offering a natural boost for those pursuing an active lifestyle.